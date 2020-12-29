Rick Astley as a LEGO Is Never Gonna Give You Up

✖

Rick Astley's "Never Gonna Give You Up" has gone from a one-hit-wonder to a pop culture monolith, as the infectious song has ascended into an indescribable meme status. The jaunty 1980s song has taken on a life of its own, largely thanks to the ability to "Rickroll" people on social media. There are no shortage of ways for people to be able to "Rickroll" their friends and enemies -- and it looks like a viral fan-made LEGO video is among them. The video, which is courtesy of YouTuber Domy13, recreates the "Never Gonna Give You Up" music video entirely out of LEGO bricks and mini figures.

While the video initially premiered in July of this year, it has since gone viral, gaining nearly 2.2 million views on YouTube. And we have to admit, the idea of being able to "Brick Roll" people is definitely delightful.

It's hard to deny that Rickrolling has taken on a life of its own -- something that Astley has been open about embracing.

"I have no problem with it. It’s done me a lot of good, probably," Astley said of Rickrolling in a 2016 interview with Rolling Stone. "The thing is it’s not personal to me, even though I know it is me and it’s my name in the title of Rickrolling. It’s that video that I’m in, it’s that song that’s mine, but it could have been anybody.

"I’ve learned to appreciate my old songs," Astley added. "I quit for about 15 years, didn’t sing any of them ever, and I’ve learned to realize how lucky I was to have them. I know that sounds a bit corny. If I see [an artist] and they’re being a bit sh-tty, I’m kind of like, “Just remember, we were the lucky ones. We may have a bit more about us than someone else, and more drive, definitely, but we were all extremely lucky.”

What do you think of this LEGO-themed remake of Rick Astley's "Never Gonna Give You Up" music video?