Riverdale: Looks Like Archie Actor KJ Apa Secretly Got Married

Fans are speculating that Riverdale star KJ Apa has quietly married his girlfriend Clara Berry after an Instagram post in which the actor calls her his wife. In the post, Apa puts a little bit of breast milk (from a bottle, obviously) into his morning coffee, with a caption joking that “my wife is a milk machine and I love it.” The top handful of responses are all Apa’s famous friends and former Riverdale co-stars like Hayley Law and Lochlyn Munro, but below them is the next batch: fans who immediately keyed in on Apa’s use of the word “wife” in the post.

Of course, it isn’t especially uncommon for close couples to casually, or jokingly, refer to one another as spouses, even before marriage. Still, it feels very much like something Apa would do to announce a huge life event in a totally off-the-cuff way.

You can see the video itself below.

Apa and Berry’s first child, son Sasha Vai Keneti Apa, was born on September 23rd. The pair’s pregnancy was first publicly announced in May of this year, via a series of social media posts, after Apa and Berry’s relationship first became publicly known in August of 2020. In other words, keep your eyes on their social media profiles, because if they are married, and they are looking to let the world know, it’s likely this won’t be the only time this happens.

Riverdale has been attracting renewed attention after the first look at the sixth season revealed an appearance by Kiernan Shipka, reprising her role as Sabrina Spellman from The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. After years of speculation and fan requests, this marks the first official crossover between the two shows, both of which are based on Archie Comics properties and overseen by producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa.

The fifth season, which just ended, began with a five-year jump that moved the characters out of high school (excepting anybody who stayed back to work there) and aged them up closer to where the actors are. Apa’s Archie Andrews is now a firefighter, and his high school relationship with Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes) is over, reintroducing the traditional Archie Comics love triangle, much to the frustration of a lot of the show’s fans who liked the season 1-4 status quo for Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse) and Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart).

The new season begins in November.