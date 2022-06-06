Robert Downey Jr. Shows Off Radical New Look With Blue Hair

✖

Robert Downey Jr. is having the time of his life in a post-Marvel world. Sunday, the former MCU mainstay debuted a stellar new haircut on his social media profiles, donning a near-buzzcut look dyed blue. In posts to both Twitter and Instagram, Downey could be seen with his wife Susan as they cheer on their son's little league baseball team.

"Congrats are in order for the Malibu Little League 2022 AAA Champs," Downey shared alongside a video of the team celebrating. "Big thanks to Coach Alfano, Coach Sullivan, and Coach Mark. Dodgers brought the heat!!!"

Together, Robert and Susan have two children — son Exton and daugher Avri. The actor celebrated his 57th birthday in April, and has continued to keep a relatively low profile after ending his Marvel run in Avengers: Endgame in 2019.

Most recently, the Downeys and their Team Downey production banner have been reported to be in development on a shared Sherlock Holmes universe, including a third film featuring Robert reprising his role as the eponymous detective.

"At this point, we really feel that there is not a mystery-verse built out anywhere, and Conan Doyle is the definitive voice in that arena, I think, to this day," Downey said as a guest at Fast Company's Innovation Festival about the future of the franchise past Sherlock Holmes 3. "So to me, why do a third movie if you're not going to be able to spin off into some real gems of diversity and other times and elements?"

Susan then suggested there's a plan in place to help build that world out through the use of a threequel, especially now that Warner Discovery has HBO Max at its fingertips.

"We think there's an opportunity to build it out more," Susan added. "Spin-off characters from a third movie, to see what's going on in the television landscape, to see what Warner Media is starting to build out, things with HBO and HBO Max."

"I do think that the decade of tutelage and observation, what we were both able to have with Marvel, watching them build out and see all the opportunities, was invaluable. It was like a master class," she concluded. "And they really did know what they were doing and they had this tight-knit group of people from [the] jump locked into a vision that enables them to broaden" the comics into 23 hit movies (so far).