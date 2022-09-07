Second Tallest Roller Coaster Permanently Closing

The world's second tallest roller coaster is permanently closing. Fans of the Top Thrill Dragster at Cedar Point amusement park are saying their goodbyes on social media. The Sandusky, Ohio park announced the decision on social media and clarified that the Dragster is being retired. There was no explanation on why or what would replace the attraction. At one point, the roller coaster was both the fastest and the tallest of it's kind int he world. (Eventually the Dragster would be replaced by the park's own Millennium Force and other such rides around the globe.) But, for people who flocked to the shores of Lake Erie for thrills in the mid 2000s, the coaster was one of the sights that defined a long summer of funnel cake and fun rides. Cedar Point reiterated their commitment to thrills and will likely announce another attraction to take its place, but for now the Top Thrill Dragster is no-more.

"We have an important update to share regarding our Top Thrill Dragster roller coaster," the park began. "After 19 seasons in operation with 18 million riders experiencing the world's first strata coaster, Top Thrill Dragster, as you know it, is being retired. However, Cedar Point's legacy of ride innovation continues. Our team is hard at work, creating a new and imagined ride experience. We'll share more details and information at a later date."

Back in 2003, then vice president Daniel Keller heralded the opening of the Dragster, "Cedar Point has a strong tradition of breaking world records when it comes to roller coasters," the general manager explained. "Top Thrill Dragster will forever redefine roller-coaster-riding around the globe, while putting an exclamation mark on Cedar Point's ongoing commitment to being the leading thrill ride park in the world."

After an incident that saw a woman get struck in the head with a piece of metal from the ride, a lot of fans believed that the park would have to do something. According to the Akron Beacon Journal, a thorough safety review was taken after the flag plate became dislodged in 2021. There were no violations lobbed at Cedar Point.

