Ronald McDonald’s Leg Ripped Off in Thanksgiving Parade Balloon Accident

The Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City is not typically associated with horrifying sights but, in the case of the Ronald McDonald balloon, there was a terrifying scene on Thursday morning. The Ronald McDonald float was the victim of a horrific accident which cost the iconic float representing the world’s largest fast food chain its left leg. On-lookers were left with no choice ut to look on, as though it was a car crash so horrific that they couldn’t help themselves but to not look away. Be warned, the scene is not for the feint of heart as Ronald McDonald pressed on to make its way through the parade.

The scene was captured by on-lookers in New York and has made its way to social media. At the top of a video from Bloomberg, the aftermath of Ronald McDonald’s horrific accident is on display…

🎈 BALLOON DOWN: High winds in New York City tossed around balloons during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Ronald McDonald, in particular, didn’t fare well and had his leg torn during the procession pic.twitter.com/4HZld8Om2R — Bloomberg TicToc (@TicToc) November 28, 2019

Other popular characters are seen in the video having a more fortunate day than the McDonald’s mascot. In the video, characters like Goku, Power Rangers, Snoopy, and the Elf on the Shelf are all having a jolly time at the Thanksgiving Day Parade. It’s as if they’re just rubbing it in Ronald McDonald’s face that he lost his leg hundreds of feet off of the ground in New York City.

Insider scoop you won’t see on TV: one of Ronald McDonald Balloon’s feet got a big rip in it, and they just have to carry the foot. #InsiderInfo #MacysDayParade #MacysThanksgivingDayParade pic.twitter.com/zsvr7iE9vZ — Sarah Z (@morah_sarah) November 28, 2019

Be careful out there. The New York City winds might just get the best of your left leg, and you might end up like the Ronald McDonald flight. Here’s to hoping you can come back from witnessing such an horrific scene.