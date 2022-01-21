Ryan Reynolds Hilariously Saves Money on Hiring a Director for His New Commercial

Ryan Reynolds has a new ad for Mint Mobile, and like virtually all of them, this one’s a comic gem. Featuring camera work taken from an extremely low angle, the gag is that Reynolds is saving Mint customers money by outsourcing what usually would have been a job for a big-name commercial director…to his small child. Standing against a green screen as the camera weaves around, generally getting nothing that would be considered a usable shot in a normal ad, Reynolds spends pretty much the whole time alternating between explaining what’s going on the viewer, and telling the camera operator where to go.

And, of course, it ends with a nap. That’s what all child labor should do, really.

This is the latest great ad from Mint, some of which have included Rick Moranis and Winnie-the-Pooh.

That last one is because author A.A. Milne’s children’s classic Winnie-the-Pooh has entered the public domain, and one of the first people to take advantage is Reynolds. In his ad, he serves as narrator for an ad by Mint Mobile, the wireless carrier in which he is a stockholder. Mint’s ad, “Winnie-the-Screwed,” deals with an adorable bear who can’t seem to deal with the unreasonable cost of his wireless coverage, because he doesn’t know about Mint, a company whose brand identity centers on keeping prices low. Given that many of the elements of the property that are best known, come from the Disney adaptations, Reynolds also jokes that he hopes his understanding of copyright law is right.