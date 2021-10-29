Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney Party With Fans At Welsh Pub

Ryan Reynolds is one of the busiest people in Hollywood. Not only is the Deadpool star a hardworking actor, but he’s also a businessman who owns the production company Maximum Effort as well as an ownership stake in Mint Mobile. Reynolds also owned Aviation Gin before Diageo announced it was acquiring the company in a deal valued at up to $610 million. Reynolds’ latest venture was purchasing the Welsh football club Wrexham AFC alongside It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia‘s Rob McElhenney. Clearly, the two stars are having a blast with their new gig as they were recently seen taking shots with fans of the team.

You can check out some photos of Reynolds and McElhenney celebrating with fans below:

Shots with the owners🤣🍺👍 pic.twitter.com/hTIndPKU2n — Declan Swans (@DeclanSwans) October 28, 2021

Bouncer – ‘you lads good, had one too many?’



Lads – ‘No la, all fine here la’@RMcElhenney | @VancityReynolds pic.twitter.com/yjZLCjajcb — Ben Sheppard (@BenSheppard) October 27, 2021

Reynolds also took to social media this week to share some photos of his own:

“It is a special day for the two of us to become the latest stewards in the long and storied history of Wrexham AFC,” McElhenney and Reynolds said in a statement back in February. “Together with the players, the staff, the fans, and the local community, we can now pursue our goal to grow the team and return it to the EFL in front of increased attendances, and in an improved stadium, while making a positive difference to the wider community in Wrexham. Wrexham AFC is only in a position to thrive because of the incredible efforts of the Wrexham Supporters Trust. Their members are a fitting reflection of the integrity and spirit of the town and they will always have an important role at the club.”

The pair outlined their “four guiding principles” for how they want to run things, which includes:

to protect the heritage of Wrexham AFC;

to reinforce the values of the community;

to use our resources to grow the exposure of the club at home and abroad;

and to create a winning culture



As for acting, Reynolds recently wrapped filming Spirited with Will Ferrell and announced he was taking a sabbatical from making movies.

“That’s a wrap for me on Spirited. Not sure I’d have been ready to say yes to a film this challenging even three years ago. Singing, dancing and playing in the sandbox with Will Ferrell made a whole lotta dreams come true. And this is my second film with the great @octaviaspencer… Perfect time for a little sabbatical from movie making. I’m gonna miss every second working with this obscenely gifted group of creators and artists. These days, kindness matters as much as talent. I’ve been lucky to work with folks who are flush with both,” Reynolds wrote on Instagram.

