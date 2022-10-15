San Diego Comic-Con Website Crashes as Returning Guests Try to Register

Out of all the conventions in geekdom, San Diego Comic-Con is the one that stands out from the rest. Major studios go to the event to reveal new details from their upcoming projects as well as new footage. This years event marked a return to for since the Covid-19 pandemic prevented people from attending the event and studios opted to do virtual events. Today, the waiting room for badges was supposed to go up for fans to purchase theirs for next years event, but it didn't happen the way the organizer intended. When fans were attempting to register, the official purchasing site went down. It was quickly noticed by the organizers and the problem was fixed within hours. The official San Diego Comic-Con account tweeted in response to fixing the issue.

"The issue has been discovered and resolved. The waiting room will open at 9:30am Pacific Time and the sale will commence at 10:00am Pacific Time," the official San Diego Comic-Con account tweeted. "We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience and continued support. #SDCC."

During this years San Diego Comic-Con, the studio revealed that they will officially wrap up the new saga with two new Avengers movies, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars, and Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige seems to think that the multiverse is fine in Jonathan Majors' hands. During the same interview, Feige revealed that the Kang the Conqueror actor is well suited for this role.

"It comes down to the cast and with Jonathan Majors, who I think took over the Hall H stage, you know, in the three minutes he was up there," Feige told us. "It's amazing, and I said to him there's nobody's shoulders I'd rather be putting the multiverse saga on than his. It's really impressive what Jonathan Majors is able to do and all the different incarnations, variants, if you will, of Kang that we will see him do. It's really pretty cool."

"What I love is that he's totally different from Thanos. That he is completely different. That it's not just how about there's a bigger purple guy with a helmet? That's not what Kang is. Kang is a very different type of villain and the fact that he is many, many different characters is what's most exciting and most differentiates him." The Marvel Studios President added.

The most recent Marvel Studios film to hit theaters was Thor: Love and Thunder. The film is being directed by Taika Waititi and will star Chris Hemsworth as the titular character, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster/Mighty Thor, Russell Crowe as Zeus, Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif, Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star Lord, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Karen Gillan as Nebula and Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher. In addition to directing, Waititi will also be reprising his role as Korg. Thor: Love and Thunder is exclusively streaming on Disney+ now!

