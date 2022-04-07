Saturday Night Live Star Kenan Thompson and His Wife Are Splitting up After 11 Year Marriage

Saturday Night Live and Kenan star Kenan Thompson and Christine Evangline, his wife of 11 years, will divorce, according to TMZ. The tabloid site cites a source close to the family, who reportedly told them the pair have been living separately for a year, co-parenting their daughters while Thompson works on Kenan in Los Angeles and Evangeline lives full time in New York. Now, apparently, the couple is close to taking the next step and filing for divorce. Evangeline, an interior designer, met Thompson when she was just 19, and the pair have been together for nearly 15 years.

Thompson joined Saturday Night Live in 2003, and is now the longest-running SNL cast member, earning four Emmy nominations and one win. As a child, he became a household name for Gen-X kids with appearances on All That and the Kenan and Kel Show, and appeared alongside friend and collaborator Kel Mitchell in the Good Burger movie. In recent years, the pair have talked about reuniting for a follow-up — there were even Good Burger pop-up restaurants in Los Angeles for a while to celebrate Nickelodeon’s reboot of All That — but there has been no significant forward movement on that.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In 2021, besides debuting Kenan, Thompson appeared in Trolls: Holiday in Harmony, Clifford the Big Red Dog, and Home Sweet Home Alone, all in supporting roles. Since he appeared in the original Mighty Ducks movies, it feels like only a matter of time before Disney taps him for a cameo in the Disney+ show, and earlier this year he joined the Jim Henson Company’s reboot of Fraggle Rock for Apple TV+.

The Kenan Show is a single-camera comedy show that will feature Thompson as a recently widowed father of two kids. He would pretty much do anything for them, but he isn’t completely on his own, as his father-in-law (played by Andy Garcia) will also make his way into the mix, whether Thompson wants him to or not. The show is directed by Chris Rock and executive produced by Rock, Thompson, Lorne Michaels, and Andrew Singer. The Kenan Show will also star Punam Patel, Dani Lockett, and Dannah Lockett. You can see the first season on Peacock.