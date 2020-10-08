Saturday Night Live Fans Want Jeff Goldblum To Play The Fly On Mike Pence's Head
In case we needed another reason to file 2020 away as a horror show, fans of Jeff Goldblum and Saturday Night Live are trying to bring the actor to late night following a fly that landed on Mike Pence's head and hung out there during the vice presidential debate with Kamala Harris tonight. The evolution -- forgive us for just that one little joke -- happened pretty quickly, with the fly that landed on Pence becoming big Twitter news, followed by jokes about the fly being Goldblum, and finally a realization that Goldblum could play the fly in an SNL sketch and it would be comedy gold.
So, when Maya Rudolph and Beck Bennett come together as Harris and Pence to lampoon this week's debate, don't be surprised if there are jokes about the fly. Or even jokes about The Fly.
For those who aren't old enough to remember, one of Jeff Goldblum's most acclaimed performances came in the role of Seth Brundle in David Cronenberg's 1986 horror classic The Fly. In the film, Goldblum plays a scientist who cracks short-distance teleportation -- but is hideously disfigured when a fly ends up in the telepod with him and their genes are mixed together. Throughout the course of the movie, more and more of his humanity -- both physically and mentally -- slips away as he becomes a giant, grotesque fly-man.
The film, which also starred Geena Davis and John Getz, is widely regarded as a classic of modern horror and one of the best movies of its kind ever made. It inspired a sequel, a remake, scores of imitators and a comic book follow-up from IDW Publishing.
Besides being the original star of The Fly, Goldblum is the perfect person to be associated with a quirky viral meme like this. His whole career, he has played flamboyant oddballs, and in the last few years he has become something of a caricature of himself, leaning into the idea that he's a larger-than-life national treasure. He also has both dramatic and comedic chops, so the idea of bringing the guy who played The Fly in a horror movie to pop into SNL has potential to be genuinely funny, and not just funny in the moment he appears, and then the joke is done and you have to work around the fact that he isn't funny (as so often happens with stunt guests on late night shows).
You can see some of our favorite responses below.
The cries go out...
LORNE MICHAELS... I IMPLORE YOU... PLEASE... GET JEFF GOLDBLUM TO PLAY THE FLY ON @NBCSNL THIS WEEKEND!!! #VPDebate— Max Preston (@MaxSkyNews) October 8, 2020
I hope SNL gets Jeff Goldblum to play the fly on Pence’s head.— Ronda 💜🌊🌈 I see a blue light on the horizon 💙 (@Rondaline68) October 8, 2020
On SNL, Jeff Goldblum should play the fly.— John Cohen (@JohnCohen1) October 8, 2020
The big question now is whether SNL will have Jeff Goldblum on this weekend. https://t.co/bDvznRo73r— Joe Gerth (@Joe_Gerth) October 8, 2020
Live from the Telepod, it's Saturday Night!
It was actually Jeff Goldblum taking a dump on Mike Pence’s head.
On that note, it would be nice to see Jeff Goldblum trend for a change.#TheFly2020 #VPDebate pic.twitter.com/u5glAzO7LY— JΛKΣ (@USMCLiberal) October 8, 2020
I should isolate. #JeffGoldblum #TheFly2020 pic.twitter.com/prmefEnu5Q— Pencefly (@Pencefly4) October 8, 2020
Apparently he's trying to help?
Jeff Goldblum really tried to save us from Pence tonight #TheFly pic.twitter.com/47vt7Qhn7J— the invisible one (@social_deficit) October 8, 2020
Declaring him the winner
Did Jeff Goldblum's The Fly just win the debate? pic.twitter.com/NynjqbwKmw— Dubious James (@DubiousJames) October 8, 2020
Congratulations Jeff Goldblum on winning the 2020 vice presidential debate.— Kayla Pollnow (@KaylaPollnow) October 8, 2020
The winner of tonight's debate... #JeffGoldblum #VPDebates2020 #TheFly #FLY2020 pic.twitter.com/QS1CGyF3vs— Paul The Butcher 🎙 (@PaulKZOK) October 8, 2020
Lorne Michaels should already be on the phone
I hope Lorne Michaels already called Jeff Goldblum about joining SNL on Saturday.— debbie millman (@debbiemillman) October 8, 2020
“Hello, Jeff Goldblum? This is Lorne Michaels. This may sound a little odd but would you be available to play a fly on SNL this week?” pic.twitter.com/LOdWXD0MD8— The Bill Chuck Files (@BillyBall) October 8, 2020
The only remaining question about the vice presidential debate is whether @nbcsnl has finished signing Jeff Goldblum for their cold opening.— Kenner At Home 🇺🇸⚽ (@RKennerB) October 8, 2020
Your move
Your move, Jeff Goldblum and Lorne Michaels.#pencefly #vicepresidentdebate #VPDebates2020 pic.twitter.com/fYDbhM8dHX— Melissa Fosse-Dunne (@MelissaFosseD) October 8, 2020
Jealousy
Real life: Fly lands on Pence’s head
Internet: Makes Jeff Goldblum trend pic.twitter.com/QYFkLPWqhr— Lots of Thoughts, No Prayers (@ANSTYLEdotCOM) October 8, 2020
Getting the message
Jeff Goldblum reading the text from Lorne Michaels asking if he's available to play the fly during the cold open on Saturday night. pic.twitter.com/TRTQVoZsXY— LenaForCongress (@LenaForCongress) October 8, 2020
We just think more people should see this drawing
Was anyone tracking Jeff Goldblum's whereabouts during the debate? #VicePresidentialDebate pic.twitter.com/fE0YkuJaHx— BethAnyWatKins (@beffanywatkins) October 8, 2020
And there's hopes for an encore...
The Oct. 15 Presidential Debate moderator has just been changed up. Congrats Jeff Goldblum. pic.twitter.com/UZ7JCY7xjz— John Beaudoin (@JohnBeaudoin1) October 8, 2020