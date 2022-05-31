Sean Connery's Personal Aston Martin Being Auctioned Off

✖

If you have ever dreamed of having your own James Bond moment driving around in the super spy's iconic Aston Martin, you may just get your chance to live out that dream this summer — if you can afford it. The 1964 Aston Martin DB5 personally owned by Bond actor Sean Connery is going up for auction on August 18th. The vehicle is expected to go for an estimated $1.4 to $1.8 million dollars. The sale of the vehicle, which is being offered by the late actor's family, is being facilitated by Broad Arrow Auctions.

According to Broad Arrow, the vehicle is the only DB5 to ever personally be owned by Connery and looks just like the Aston Martin used in the Bond films — it is even the same color, Snow Shadow Grey. However, this specific vehicle was never actually used in a film. The film-used Aston Martins contained various props that Connery's personal vehicle does not have. Connery is reported to have loved driving the vehicle. Outside of the vehicle's connection to Connery, the Aston Martin DB5 is already a fairly rare automobile with fewer than 1100 of them having ever been made.

According to the vehicle's listing on the Broad Arrow website, the winner of the auction will also have the opportunity to be taken for a drive in the car by F1 World Championship racing driver Jackie Stewart, a friend of Connery's. The vehicle is also described as being in "highly presentable condition" and it's noted that it recently underwent a thorough service and inspection in preparation for the auction. The Connery family has committed to donating "a significant portion of the sale proceeds" of the vehicle to the Sean Connery Philanthropy Fund.

This isn't the first time in recent years a Bond-related Aston Martin DB5 has gone up for auction. In 2019, the DB5 driven by Connery's James Bond in both Goldfinger and Thunderball was sold at auction for $6.4 million. That particular vehicle is one of three surviving "James Bond" cars from the era and specifically is one of two which were built for a tour promoting Thunderball — it never actually appeared on screen. A fourth DB5 was stolen in June 1997 and was found in 2021, but it's unclear if it has actually been recovered.

Connery's personal Aston Martin DB5, chassis no. DB5/1681/R, goes up for auction on August 18th at the Monterey Jet Center. You can read more about the vehicle and auction here.