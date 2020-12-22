Sean Penn's Hair In Morning TV Interview Has The Internet Declaring Him Perfect Representation Of 2020

By Kofi Outlaw

Sean Penn may have just captured the heart of a nation - and maybe the world with his recent appearance on MSNBC's Morning Joe news talk show. Penn appeared on a segment with host Joe Scarborough to help bring awareness to CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort), a non-profit that's currently helping in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. However, movie fans are no stranger to Sean Penn's activism efforts - however, few have ever seen him looking like this. Penn showed up on Morning Joe looking quite sleepless with unkempt hair. Well, rather than face criticism or backlash for not maintaining celebrity-style glam, Sean Penn is now being deemed to have THE look that defines 2020!

Scroll below to see why so many people are feeling Sean Penn's wild-haired 2020 look, right now.

Bigger Things to Worry About

If there's nothing else we learned in 2020, it's that there are definitely bigger concerns to have than how we look. Sean Penn is just way ahead of that curve. 

The COVID Toll

This pandemic has taken a real toll on all of us. Sean Penn wears that toll well tho... 

Time Capsule It

We need future civilizations to understand 2020. This will help them. 

The Real Award

It's awards season right now in Hollywood - but are we really considering all the right criteria in 2020??? 

The WFH Look

Already trending for 2021 fashion: The Work From Home Look: Inspired by Sean Penn. 

One For The History Books

The 2020 chapter of the history books would do well to keep this picture on their pages. It says so much, in just one image. 

IDGAF

If there was ever one look that said "IDGAF," it is this. 

The Real East Coast/West Coast Beef

We suddenly feel like West Coasters have a major axe to grind. 

