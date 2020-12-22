Sean Penn's Hair In Morning TV Interview Has The Internet Declaring Him Perfect Representation Of 2020
Sean Penn may have just captured the heart of a nation - and maybe the world with his recent appearance on MSNBC's Morning Joe news talk show. Penn appeared on a segment with host Joe Scarborough to help bring awareness to CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort), a non-profit that's currently helping in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. However, movie fans are no stranger to Sean Penn's activism efforts - however, few have ever seen him looking like this. Penn showed up on Morning Joe looking quite sleepless with unkempt hair. Well, rather than face criticism or backlash for not maintaining celebrity-style glam, Sean Penn is now being deemed to have THE look that defines 2020!
Scroll below to see why so many people are feeling Sean Penn's wild-haired 2020 look, right now.
Bigger Things to Worry About
I love Sean penn! He's too busy helping Americans through this pandemic— TRUMPDUMPED!! (@Lisasaraiva489) December 22, 2020
And doesn't give a shit
About his hair🙏💙 @SeanPenn and CORE pic.twitter.com/a6ZLOT6GBC
If there's nothing else we learned in 2020, it's that there are definitely bigger concerns to have than how we look. Sean Penn is just way ahead of that curve.prevnext
The COVID Toll
The pandemic has really done a number on Sean Penn pic.twitter.com/PS11FUg2xY— Mangoman (@69mangoman) December 22, 2020
This pandemic has taken a real toll on all of us. Sean Penn wears that toll well tho...prevnext
Time Capsule It
I’m going to put this pic of Sean Penn in a time capsule to represent 2020. 👌#MorningJoe pic.twitter.com/PCcla0Ik21— Elaine (@LaBeanBall1) December 22, 2020
We need future civilizations to understand 2020. This will help them.prevnext
The Real Award
Sorry I missed Sean Penn on #MorningJoe. Congratulations on being the Look of 2020, Sean!
What? That's not a real award. It should be. Dude perfectly captured the "zero fucks left to give" look. pic.twitter.com/RJwxGfbcgG— Steph On The Left Ω REAL Stimulus NOW! (@floradoragirl) December 22, 2020
It's awards season right now in Hollywood - but are we really considering all the right criteria in 2020???prevnext
The WFH Look
Sean Penn’s really nailing the work-from-home look. #respect pic.twitter.com/yXRrlzZ79D— Ryan O'Connell (@ryanoconnell79) December 22, 2020
Already trending for 2021 fashion: The Work From Home Look: Inspired by Sean Penn.prevnext
One For The History Books
In future history books, chapters on 2020 should all begin with this picture of Sean Penn. pic.twitter.com/0hDswgHqv9— Stan Trujillo (@rezionet) December 22, 2020
The 2020 chapter of the history books would do well to keep this picture on their pages. It says so much, in just one image.prevnext
IDGAF
Sean Penn doesn't give a shit. pic.twitter.com/BfNV5jRgGz— Double Bogey Dave (@The_Real_Dave_B) December 22, 2020
If there was ever one look that said "IDGAF," it is this.prevnext
The Real East Coast/West Coast Beef0comments
Sean Penn is everyone on the West Coast who has ever gotten an early morning video call from someone on the East Coast. 😳 pic.twitter.com/zeaZBcqzkN
Sean Penn is everyone on the West Coast who has ever gotten an early morning video call from someone on the East Coast. 😳 pic.twitter.com/zeaZBcqzkN— Linda Childers (@lindarchilders) December 22, 2020
We suddenly feel like West Coasters have a major axe to grind.prev