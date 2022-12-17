Sharon Osbourne Hospitalized Following Medical Emergency

Sharon Osbourne has been hospitalized following a medical emergency in Santa Paula, CA. According to Variety, Osborne had been filming on a paranormal series, identified by the outlet as Discovery+'s Ghost Adventures, when the incident occurred on Friday evening. Per the report, authorities responded to the call around 6:30 p.m. at the Glen Tavern in and ended up transferring Osbourne to the hospital for further treatment. Details about the nature of the emergency or Osbourne's condition have been shared and additional information is unavailable at this time.

Osbourne, who is 70 years old, has long been a television personality, notably gaining celebrity status on the MTV reality show The Osbournes before going on to host her own talk show, The Sharon Osbourne Show in 2003. She later went on to serve as a judge on the UK's The X Factor and after that, joined the judging panel on America's Got Talent. More recently, OSbourne co-hosted the CBS talk show The Talk from it debut in 2010 until 2021, when she exited the show after an on-air argument with co-host Sheryl Underwood. In September, Osbourne and husband Ozzy Osbourne were featured in the Fox Nation docuseries Sharon Osbourne: To Hell & Back.

This is the latest health scare for Osbourne. She previously tested positive for COVID-19 in May. She'd previously had COVID in December 2020 and was hospitalized briefly at that time. She's also previously undergone a double mastectomy due to a predisposed risk for breast cancer in 2012 and also underwent surgery for colon cancer in 2002, which was documented on The Osbournes. In addition to her own issues, Osbourne has been caring for Ozzy, who has Parkinson's disease, an illness he was diagnosed with in 2019.