Sonic Brings Back Fried Oreos

With Labor Day weekend come and gone summer may be unofficially over for the year, but that doesn’t mean the tastes and treats of fair food are gone just yet — especially if you happen to have a Sonic Drive-In nearby. The fast food establishment is bringing back its fan-favorite Fair Faves menu, complete with fried Oreos

That’s right, Sonic’s OREO A La Mode is back along with Ched ‘R’ Peppers, and the always popular menu favorite Corn Dog for the Fair Faves. If the Ched ‘R’ Peppers and Corn Dog sound familiar, that’s because they are regular menu items that also happen to be popular fair foods, but the OREO A La Mode is limited time offering that features three OREO cookies battered and fried served with a side of vanilla ice cream that’s perfect for dipping. The OREO A La Mode first debuted on Sonic’s menu earlier this year, also as a limited time offering.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“So many people go to local fairs to share treats you can only find at the fair with friends and family. Bringing fair fun to SONIC with these crunchy and battered, sweet and savory treats to ring in fall is a perfect fit for us,” said Scott Uehlein, vice president of product innovation and development for SONIC in a statement (via Business Wire). “Fair food has been in SONIC’s DNA for decades – we love to bring creative innovation to our guests that no one else can deliver. Even if you’re not near a fair, or don’t want to brave the crowds, this trio of Fair Faves makes it easy to have that free-spirited, fun-loving fair feeling with a quick and easy inexpensive trip to your local SONIC!”

OREO A La Mode and Ched ‘R’ Peppers start at just $2.99 while the Corn Dog starts at just $0.99. The Fair Faves are available at participating locations.

Will you be giving the OREO A La Mode a try? What is your favorite fair food? Let us know in the comments below.