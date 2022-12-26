Star Wars Fans Think the Perseverance Rover Left a Lightsaber on Mars
Star Wars fans took to social media this weekend to have a little fun with images from Mars. NASA's Mars rover Perseverance dropped a sample tube -- a collection of rocks picked up elsewhere on the Red Planet -- at the site of its planned Mars Sample Return, a complex NASA-European Space Agency collaborative mission aimed at getting those rocks back to Earth for study in the next 20 years. According to CNet, the plan is for the Sample Retrieval Lander to launch in 2028, kicking off the mission in earnest. That would get samples back to labs on Earth by the mid-2030s.
So, what does all that have to do with Star Wars? Fans (and even the Jet Propulsion Lab's director) took to social media to make jokes about how much the sample tube looks like the handle of a light saber.
You can see an image from the rover below.
#NASA has left a #lightsaber on #Mars.— Thunder Levin (@ThunderLevin) December 22, 2022
Cool!https://t.co/n3Mw6fH9UY
The plan for the depot is to have the rover deliver the samples to the recovery craft, but if the rover doesn't last that long, there will be alternate ways of recovering them on board the recovery mission.
It isn't just Star Wars fans who reacted to this -- as you can imagine, Doctor Who fans thought it looked more like a Sonic Screwdriver rather than a light saber...but Star Wars totally overwhelmed Twitter for a while.
You can see some of our favorite responses below.
...And we can't ignore this observation about Mars's makeup.
No, you aren't. Trust us.
Am I the only one who looked at the pic and thought it was a lightsaber?https://t.co/ARUjxYYK1K— Steve Gibbons (@NavyDuck1) December 23, 2022
That explains it!
Did Perseverance rover just found lightsaber on the Red Planet. HHmmm... That explains Elon Musk push for Mars. 👽— Przemek Pysiewicz (@PrzemekPy) December 22, 2022
Some researchers getting in on the fun
Strong with this rover, the Force is. NASA's #Perseverance rover just dropped its first soil sample tube on the Martian surface for later retrieval by the Mars Sample Return mission. From the looks of it, the sample tube doubles as a light saber...? #StarWars— Pacific Int. Space Center for Exploration Systems (@PISCES_Hawaii) December 22, 2022
📸 NASA/JPL-Caltech pic.twitter.com/NLkUYfWypi
BREAKING!...Or nah.
Light Saber found on the surface of Mars ..
Or is this the sample left behind by Perseverance Rover ..#Nasa #Mars pic.twitter.com/k95iOaUyFu— Sachin Kaushik (@LifeAsBot) December 23, 2022
No comment yet from the Skywalker clan
Hey @MarkHamill, I think you dropped something pic.twitter.com/dNcd29jAlI— Paul Byrne (@ThePlanetaryGuy) December 22, 2022
But the JPL is in
Lots of people saying the Mars Sample Tube looks like a lightsaber. I’ve been holding out my hand to my computer screen to see if it will be transported from Mars, since as Director of @NASAJPL I’m pretty sure the Force is with me (right?). No joy so far but I’ll keep trying! https://t.co/bi9cjU2FfA— Laurie Leshin (@LaurieofMars) December 22, 2022
In case you are worried our little lightsaber-shaped sample tubes will get lost on Mars, a 🧵 from Percy… https://t.co/OF7RsbTFaf— Laurie Leshin (@LaurieofMars) December 24, 2022
Lots of variations on this observation, too...
At least it did not fall vertically.— Manuel A. Castro (@man_holo) December 22, 2022
Phew. At least it didn’t land perfectly vertical!— Sandro (@SBachsoliani) December 22, 2022
At least it didn't drop it excatly vertical (Rick&Morty reference)— Jon Jarosh (@jarosh_jon) December 22, 2022