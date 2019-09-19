Starbucks “Secret Menu” IT Frappuccino Goes Viral

IT CHAPTER TWO is now in theaters, but if returning to the world of Pennywise on the big screen once again isn’t enough for fans — or it’s so scary they need something sweet to balance things out — a fun offering on the Starbucks “secret” menu may be just the thing. A Pennywise-inspired Frappuccino has been popping up on social media and even gaining some traction in Starbucks locations.

According to Delish, the IT Frappuccino has been making the rounds again after its initial 2017 debut that coincided with the IT’s release. The drink is made using the Vanilla Bean Frappuccino as a base with strawberry puree added to resemble either Pennywise’s distinctive look or blood — choose your own adventure here. To drive the idea home, one barista even sketched Pennywise on a cup making the drink extra creepy. Check it out below.

Now, as we’ve mentioned, the IT Frappuccino isn’t an official menu item. That means that if you go into your local Starbucks and order one you may get some strange looks. That said, most Starbucks locations should be able to make the creepy treat for you if you ask.

The IT Frappuccino isn’t the only “secret menu” creation getting some major social media love this fall, either. A variation on the beloved Pumpkin Spice Latte has been getting a lot of attention this fall as well. The so-called Cinderella Latte swaps out half of the pumpkin spice flavor pumps for white mocha with the end result being a drink that either tastes more like pumpkin or is just more mellow depending on who you ask. And, for those wanting something a little more official, if they happen to be at Disneyland, they can check out Disneyland Resort’s Starbucks Halloween menu, featuring the Maleficent Frappuccino and the Dr. Facilier Elixir, both available through October 31st.

What do you think of the IT Frappuccino? Will you be giving one a try? Let us know in the comments below!