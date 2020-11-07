Stephen Colbert Does a Dark Knight Rises Parody of Election Night

Stephen Colbert is pulling out all the stops this week. Earlier in the week, The Late Show host went viral for an impassioned monologue against the Trump Administration. Fast forward a few days and the comedian has unveiled a lengthy animated clip featuring the likeness of both presidential candidates this year: President Donald Trump (R) and former Vice President Joe Biden (D). The only difference here? The animated feature riffs off The Dark Knight Rises, and pits the politicians against each other was comic book characters.

In the video, Trump is portrayed as a Joker type, laugh and all — there's even a Joker card the character quickly uses. Though he doesn't don a Batman suit, Biden is portrayed as the Caped Crusader with a "Joe Signal" and all. Thrust into the middle of things is even an homage to Batman '66 with the music and graphics.

Plenty of other politicians also make appearances throughout the video, including Senator Kamala Harris (D), Roger Stone, Mitch McConnell (R - KY), Donald Trump Jr., and Eric Trump. You can see the video, dubbed Election Knight Rises, in its entirety above.

"For weeks, we've been talking about how there'd be a red mirage, and how all those outstanding Biden mail-in ballots might let Joe catch up," Colbert said in his video earlier this week. "And that Trump would then probably come out around, I don't know, Thursday, maybe evening news time, and pretend that he won and accuse everybody else of cheating."

The late night hosted added, ""What I didn't know is that it would hurt so much. I didn't expect this to break my heart. For him to cast a dark shadow on our most sacred right, from the briefing room in the White House -- our house, not his -- that is devastating. This is heartbreaking for the same reason that I didn't want him to get Covid. Certainly why I wanted him to survive. Because he is the president of the United States. That office means something. And that office should have some shred of decency."