Reynolds Wrap Releases Limited-Edition “Hunger Harness” for Super Bowl Sunday

A week from today, fans of football (and food) are going to be gathering around the TV for Super Bowl 54. The highly-anticipated event always brings out a litany of different snacks and creative food spreads — and it looks like Reynolds Wrap is here to make your time even better. For the second year in a row, the company is unveiling the second edition of its Hunger Harness, a wearable way to carry your entire Super Bowl feast (and some other utilities) on your chest. The contraption, which was introduced with great fanfare in 2019, has been an in-demand item in the year since.

The Hunger Harness 2.0 features all of the bells and whistles featured in last year’s model — a thermal pouch for hot food, a fold-down food tray, a thermal drink holder, and an insulated dip holder. If that wasn’t enough, this updated edition has a slew of new upgrades. The harness now features an integrated straw, which allows you to drink your beverage hands-free. There’s also a cell phone pouch and a detachable neck pillow, for when you need to turn your attention from eating to tweeting or napping. There’s even a built-in paper towel holder and a miniature trash can, to help make clean-up a breeze.

The Hunger Harness 2.0 is available to purchase through its official website, and will only cost you $3.99, or the price of an actual tube of Reynolds Wrap. The harnesses are released in limited batches, and can only be purchased on a first-come, first-served basis, with a limit of one per customer. So if you want the Hunger Harness to be part of your feast this year’s Super Bowl (or, honestly, just your everyday wardrobe), you need to act fast.

