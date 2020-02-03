Super Bowl 2020: Here’s How to Get 40 Free Wings from Applebee’s

Applebee’s is celebrating Super Bowl LIV tonight by offering customers who make delivery orders of $40 and up a free 40-piece order of boneless wings. Obviously $40 is a lot at Applebee’s — where you can get a burger for around $10 — but for anybody having a Super Bowl party or postgaming the event on the West Coast, it isn’t a ton. All you have to do is make your order on Applebees.com or the Applebee’s mobile app using promo code FREEWINGS at checkout. The checkout will automatically add the free wings to your order.

Which, of course, means that if you’re making your order quickly, you might not even notice it until it arrives. In which case you’ll be very grateful for the free wings (as long as you aren’t a vegetarian who accidentally gets something they really don’t want).

Of course, we keyed into this in the fourth quarter, so if you’re in a time zone where the game is almost over AND Applebee’s is likely to be stopping their deliveries soon, get a move on if you’re into it. Otherwise, if you’re in a time zone that is a little more forgiving to this late find, have at it! Of course, we’re past halftime and 40 is a lot of wings for each order, so there might be some hiccups in the system either way.

Still, if San Francisco wins (looks pretty good for them, to be honest) and you’re on the West Coast, any restaurant who’s still got the stock can help you California-types celebrate.

Applebees describes their boneless wings as “crispy breaded pieces of boneless chicken tossed in your choice of: Classic Buffalo Sauce, Honey BBQ Sauce and Sweet Asian Chile Sauce.” They add, though, to keep in mind that during this promotion, sauce availability is limited to Classic Buffalo.

Per the restaurant’s official website, “Bill and TJ Palmer opened the restaurant that would later become Applebee’s. We’ve grown up a lot since then, with almost 2,000 locations in the U.S. and around the world. Here you will always be welcome – for delicious food, in a neighborhood setting, with attentive service, at a great value.”

The chain is one of the biggest value family fast casual chains in the U.S., surviving where brands like T.G.I.Fridays and Ruby Tuesdays have floundered and even the once juggernaut Friendly’s has struggled mightily in recent years.