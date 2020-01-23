Mr. Peanut Dies At 104 In New Super Bowl Commercial To Save Wesley Snipes

The commercials for Super Bowl LIV are coming at as fast and furious – and one that looks like an actual Fast & Furious movie is this new Planters Peanut commercial. The Planters “Road Trip” 2020 Big Game Commercial shows Mr. Peanut out on a road tripe with none other than Wesley Snipes and Veep star Matt Walsh. Things take a turn for the action movie worst when the Mr. Peanut mobile goes flying off a cliff, forcing the trio of travelers to make a desperate jump for it. All three are left hanging off a branch over a cliff, and Mr. Peanut – forever a hero – sacrifices himself to save his comrades.

Watch the Planters “Road Trip” 2020 Big Game Commercial featuring Wesley Snipes and Matt Walsh, in the video above.

The commercial is pretty dark, considering Mr. Peanut’s status as an American icon. One has to wonder if this is the start of a whole new ad campaign leading up to Mr. Peanut’s eventual resurrection in some epically dramatic way? Or is the longtime mascot truly being retired? These days, it seems like these Super Bowl ads are meant to spark exactly that kind of question and interest in a larger marketing campaign to come. Whether it’s movies, beers, cars… or peanuts.

It is with heavy hearts that we confirm that Mr. Peanut has died at 104. In the ultimate selfless act, he sacrificed himself to save his friends when they needed him most. Please pay your respects with #RIPeanut pic.twitter.com/VFnEFod4Zp — The Estate of Mr. Peanut (@MrPeanut) January 22, 2020

Here’s the full press release for the Planters 2020 Super Bowl commercial:

“Today, PLANTERS, one of America’s biggest snacking brands, revealed its Super Bowl pre-game ad showing just how far MR. PEANUT will go to save his friends Matt Walsh and Wesley Snipes from impending doom.

“Whereas last year MR. PEANUT saved friends from snacking disappointment, this year he’s saving lives. The newly released pre-game ad shows MR. PEANUT, Matt Walsh and Wesley Snipes are on a nutty adventure in the NUTmobile when MR. PEANUT is forced to swerve, causing the vehicle to spin out of control. The trio jumps out of the NUTmobile, clinging to a tree branch, as the vehicle crashes down into a deep canyon below. They momentarily find safety until their combined weight begins to break the branch. In the ultimate act of friendship, MR. PEANUT lets go and sacrifices himself to save his friends from impending doom.

“Fans can witness the epic series of events and MR. PEANUT’s ultimate sacrifice here. The ad will air before the big game kicks off during the pregame show. The brand’s official Super Bowl commercial will air in the third quarter of the game and broadcast MR. PEANUT’s funeral, so the world can mourn the loss of the beloved legume together.”

“It’s with heavy hearts that we confirm MR. PEANUT has passed away at 104 years old,” said Samantha Hess, PLANTERS Brand Manager at Kraft Heinz. “He will be remembered as the legume who always brought people together for nutty adventures and a good time. We encourage fans to tune in to MR. PEANUT’s funeral during the third quarter of the Super Bowl to celebrate his life.”

“MR. PEANUT was more than just a friend – he was a hero. His passing has shook me to my core,” said Matt Walsh. “I’ll do my best to honor his legacy and be there for my friends like he was always there for me even until our last wild ride together. I’ll pay my last respects during his funeral on Super Bowl Sunday. I encourage our entire nation to do the same.”

Super Bowl LIV takes place Sunday, February 2nd.