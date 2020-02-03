Super Bowl 2020: The New Jake From State Farm Has Viewers Freaking Out

State Farm took the internet by storm at the start of Super Bowl 2020 debuting not only a sequel to their famous “Jake from State Farm” ad but by introducing a new Jake into the equation. The first commercial using the gag of a late-night phone call with the character debuted in 2011 to widespread acclaim and based on the reactions, State Farm has another hit on their hands. We’ve collected some of the best reactions to the new spot from the insurance agent below along with the new State Farm “Back in the Office” Super Bowl ad in case you missed it!

Since its debut, the “Jake” ad campaign has become incredibly popular for State Farm and has spawned its own series. The character of Jake became so popular that it was turned into a social media viral marketing draw (Jake profiles); unofficial merchandise was released referencing the ad; and the memes and gifs kept it alive on the Internet for years thereafter – including a 2015 hoax about the “real life Jake” having been murdered in a violent crime of passion.

Super Bowl 2020 sees the San Francisco 49ers taking on the Kansas City Chiefs in Miami, look for even more hilarious Super Bowl commercials and outlandish reactions as they unfold.

