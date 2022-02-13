Super Bowl 2022: McDonald’s, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell And More Offering Deals

Game day is finally here and while Super Bowl 2022 will see an exciting showdown between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals, there’s something else to get excited about beyond Super Bowl LVI. We’re talking about the food, of course. You can’t have game day without some serious game day snacks. Pizza, wings, dips, and more are all popular snacks on game day with people not only tuning in to the big game but chowing down on some delicious food as well.

To help make game day delicious, a lot of restaurants are offering deals and freebies this weekend. Some are specific to the Super Bowl while others just happen to be good deals going on over game weekend. Everything from the game day classic chicken wings all the way to queso and Mexican food are represented with some great deals for football fans — or just food fans generally. We’ve rounded up some of the deals we’ve spotted for game day to help you fuel your fan. Read on for a roundup of food deals this Super Bowl Sunday.

Buffalo Wild Wings

You can’t have the big game without wings and Buffalo Wild Wings is offering fans free wings — but only if the game goes into overtime. According to Buffalo Wild Wings, “if the U.S. professional football game taking place on February 13, 2022, in Los Angeles, CA is extended into an overtime period, Buffalo Wild Wings will make available one free order of boneless or traditional 6-count chicken wings to all patrons who visit any of our participating U.S. or Canada locations on February 28, 2022, between the hours of 4-7 p.m. local time. No purchase is necessary to redeem the free wings. This promotion is available for dine-in and in-person takeout only from our sports bars (no mobile or delivery option). Limit one free order per customer. Only available at indicated times and date. While supplies last.

Applebee’s

Another wing deal comes from Applebee’s. On Sunday, get 20 free boneless wings with any purchase over $40 through Applebee’s deliver and To Go. Just go to the chain’s website or mobile app, add your items totaling $40, then add the 20-piece boneless wings. Use the promo code BIGGAME22 at checkout.

Pizza Hut

Pizza Hut is also getting in on Super Bowl festivities. The brand has three new Spicy Lover’s Pizzas — Spicy Double Pepperoni, Spicy Hawaiian Chicken, and Spicy Veggie — available for a limited time. There are also a variety of deals on the Pizza Hut website, particularly of interest being the $10 Tastemaker: a large up to 3 topping pizza that you can get via delivery, carryout, online, or order by phone.

Papa Johns

Another pizza deal for the big game comes from Papa Johns. The chain is offering its new New York Style pizza for $13 for a one-topping through March 13th and, if you want to show some love, you can get their heart-shaped pizza for $11.99. Also, you can win free pizza for a year from Papa Johns. Now through February 16th, just share your “pizza-eating style on Twitter or Instagram with #whatsyourstyle #sweepstakes” for a chance to win.

Domino’s

Rounding out the pizza deals for the big game, Domino’s doesn’t have any particular deals per se, but they are offering pizza fans $3 to order their pizza online and pick it up themselves instead of choosing delivery. All you have to do is make a carryout order through May 22nd and get a $3 coupon code to redeem the following week on a carryout order of $5 or more before tax and tip.

Popeye’s

If wings aren’t your thing, but you’re still feeling chicken for game day, Popeye’s has you covered. For a limited time, the brand has a $6 Big Box with your choice of two pieces of bone-in chicken or three tenders with choice of two sides and buttermilk biscuit. If you’re looking for something more sandwich-oriented, they have you covered there as well. Through February 17th, its buy one Chicken Sandwich Combo (classic or spicy) and get a second medium combo free.

McDonald’s

How do free Chicken McNuggets sound? On Sunday, orders of $15 or more through McDelivery with DoorDash will get a free 20-piece Chicken McNuggets with the code KICKOFF.

Chipotle

You can’t have Super Bowl snacks without some queso, and Chipotle has you covered there. Through Sunday, Chipotle is giving away free Queso Blanco with the purchase of full-priced entrees placed on their website or app. Just use QBLANCO at checkout for a free small side or toping of Queso Blanco.

Taco Bell

Taco Bell also has some big game deals, too. On Sunday, you can save 20 percent on Taco Bell orders of $20 or more for delivery through DoorDash, GrubHub, Uber Eats, or Postmates. The discount is only valid on delivery orders. Also, Taco Bell Rewards members get a free hot taco with a $1 or more purchase Saturday through Monday.