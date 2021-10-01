Super Bowl Halftime Show Reveals Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg to Perform

While the regular season of the National Football League only began a matter of weeks ago, it’s never too early to start looking ahead to the Super Bowl, which will see the two best teams of the season duke it out. Long before that matchup is set and the various high-profile commercials start airing, it looks like the game has officially found its halftime show. On Thursday, Pepsi, the NFL and Roc Nation announced that an impressive ensemble of artists will be performing at the 2022 halftime show — Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar. The group, who will be performing together onstage for the first time, will be performing at the February 13, 2022 Super Bowl LVI game, which will be held at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA, and broadcast on NBC, Telemundo, and Peacock.

“The opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime show, and to do it in my own backyard, will be one of the biggest thrills of my career,” Dr. Dre said in a statement. “I’m grateful to JAY-Z, Roc Nation, the NFL, and Pepsi as well as Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar for joining me in what will be an unforgettable cultural moment.”

“This year we are blowing the roof off the concept of collaboration,” Adam Harter, Senior Vice President of Media, Sports and Entertainment at PepsiCo, added. “Along with the NFL and Roc Nation, we continue to try and push the limits on what fans can expect during the most exciting 12 minutes in music; this year’s superstar line-up is sure to deliver a mind-blowing performance.”

“Artists like Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg were at the forefront of the West Coast hip hop revolution, so to be able to bring them back to LA, where it all began alongside Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will prove to be an epic, unforgettable celebration of the impact hip hop has today,” Todd Kaplan, VP of Marketing, Pepsi, echoed. “The Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show has become a landmark cultural moment, bringing about some of the most iconic performances over the years – from JLo and Shakira to Lady Gaga to The Weeknd – and we are thrilled to bring together such an incredible array of talented, record-breaking musicians to put on a performance for the ages.”

To celebrate the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show — as well as Los Angeles hosting the event for the first time in nearly thirty years — Pepsi and the NFL have also joined together to support the launch of Regional School #1, a magnet high school in South Los Angeles that will open next fall as part of the LA Unified School District. The high school is based on the nationally recognized USC Iovine and Young Academy, a program founded by Jimmy Iovine and Andre “Dr. Dre” Young, that will offer a unique educational model focused on the theme of Integrated Design, Technology, and Entrepreneurship. Additionally, Pepsi and the NFL will collaborate with the school, its partners and the local community to develop and deliver community inspired applied learning experiences and industry internships.

“This effort will help develop and inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs and innovators,” Los Angeles Unified Interim Superintendent Megan K. Reilly said. “We are excited about the additional opportunities this partnership will bring to our students.”

Super Bowl LVI will be held on February 13, 2022 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA, and broadcast on NBC, Telemundo, and Peacock.