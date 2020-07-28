Superman: The Movie to Play at Drive-In Theater

✖

Classic movies coming back for a drive-in summer is nothing new in 2020; with theaters closed, drive-in cinemas have been hosting movies like Jaws, The Empire Strikes Back, and Close Encounters of the Third Kind. Next up: Superman: The Movie, which is coming to a special screening at Michigan's Emagine Novi Drive-In on Friday, August 7. It's a movie that has been coming to drive-ins for years, since is is so representative of '70s crowd-pleasing blockbusters; it regularly appears places like Bryant Park in New York, too. The screening in Michigan will be presented by Jay Towers in the Morning on 100.3 WNIC.

According to a press release, Towers will be on hand at the drive-in, giving away unique masks to all attendees, courtesy of MaskClub.com. Jay Towers is also an anchor for Fox 2 News Morning, founder of Jay’s Juniors and hosts the Caped Wonder Superman Podcast with Jim Bowers on iHeart Radio, which is dedicated to The Christopher Reeve Superman Legacy. Tickets are on sale now and available online at the Emagine website, or through Emagine’s app.

Fans can see the movie for $30 per vehicle, which covers a vehicle of up to six people. Here's how the radio station describes the event:

The Emagine Novi Drive-In will provide the opportunity to experience movies and concerts from the comfort of your own vehicle. The Drive-In will operate under a limited capacity of 175 vehicles of vehicles per show time and provide social distancing between all vehicles. The screen will be 21’X50’ with DCP projection and sound that will broadcast through an FM frequency to all car radios. All ticketing will be done online through Emagine’s website or app, which will provide a contactless check-in for all guests. Vehicles will be socially distanced parked in the order they arrive, with larger vehicles parked in the back rows (RV’s and limousines are not permitted). The Emagine lobby will be open for carry out or car delivery concessions, which include favorites like popcorn, nachos, chicken tenders, candy, cotton candy, pretzel bites, cookie dough and much more! There will also be an option for direct delivery of concessions to your car. No outside food or beverages allowed. Guests will also have access to the restrooms within the lobby of Emagine. The lobby will be following social distancing and limited capacity guidelines. Emagine staff will operate under CDC guidelines, including masks and gloves worn by all employees.

