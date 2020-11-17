Taco Bell Is Giving Away $7.5 Million in Scholarships

✖

The Taco Bell Foundation is gearing up to award over $7.5 million in scholarships to college students in the coming months. For the sixth year in a row, the Taco Bell Foundation opened up its Live Más Scholarship application process Tuesday, paving the way to give some prospective students upwards of $25,000 to use toward their studies. In the past, the company has committed to giving $21 million away in scholarships by the year 2021.

Unlike other scholarship application processes, Taco Bell isn't requiring applicants to share their grades, transcripts, or test scores, nor will they have to write any essays. Instead, students are asked to make a two-minute video where they discuss their passions and the positive changes they'd like to see in the world. Applicants are also asked to explain how their education will help them further the aforementioned passions and changes.

"The pandemic has caused financial strain for families around the country, yet young people's passions haven't gone away," Taco Bell Foundation director Jennifer Bradbury said in a statement released Tuesday. "We are hopeful that this year's scholarships will provide many creative, passionate fans and Taco Bell team members opportunities they may not have otherwise had. We are also proud to continue expanding our partnerships and resources to ignite change and create a better future for our scholars as they make a positive impact in their communities and beyond."

Due to the various circumstances surrounding this year, the Taco Bell Foundation has decided to expand eligibility for the scholarships. Between now and January 20, 2021, students between the ages of 16 and 26 are encouraged to apply. Winners of the scholarships will be announced in May 2021, and awards max out at $25,000.

The company has also earmarked $2 million of this year's award money to use with Taco Bell team members, for either new or renewal scholarships. More information on the application for the scholarship can be found here.

The Taco Bell Foundation is funded in part due to Taco Bell's annual fundraising drives held at their restaurants across the country.

Cover photo by Alex Tai/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images