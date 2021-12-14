Taco Bell Announces Extensive Social Impact Program, Including $15 Minimum Wage

Months after announcing a plan to reduce the waste created by Taco Bell sauce packets, the beloved fast-food restaurant is making an even larger commitment to its social impact efforts. Tuesday, the taco joint announced that it will be introducing a $15 minimum wage in all of its corporate-owned locations by the year 2024.

In addition to a minimum wage increase, the restaurant is putting a refocused spotlight on its employees, including a leadership development program general managers could join that would result in earning potential of up to $100,000.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Usually when you hear us talking about value, it’s in reference to our delicious menu,” Taco Bell CEO Mark King said in a press release. “But next year, we’ll be talking a lot more about value in a different sense — our brand values. Our purpose, what we care about and what we stand for. Looking ahead to 2022, we’re bringing different ideas, setting new, bold goals and holding ourselves accountable so that, together, we create a future that is craveable, sustainable and equitable.”

For those working at corporate-owned locations, Taco Bell has also partnered with Guild Education to provide free undergraduate employees, where 100-percent of the tuition is covered. More on that program can be seen here. The company is also providing complementary therapy sessions to all corporate employees as well.

These changes will ultimately impact the menu as well. The company announced its fountain beverages will soon be changed so that half of those available will be 100 calories or less and include less than 20 grams of sugar. The chain will also continue on developing a proprietary plant-based protein with Beyond Meat. In addition to the plant-based proteins, the Taco Bell menu will soon see additional plant-based options added across the board.