Taco Bell Celebrates 60th Birthday With New Merch Line and Combo Deals

As of Monday, Taco Bell is officially 60 years old. The first location opened in Downey, California on March 21, 1962, and it quickly grew into the multi-national taco joint fans know it as today. To celebrate, the company has unveiled the first initiatives it plans to take over the course of this year, including new swag for Taco Bell workers, and new combos for those who frequent the home of Baja Blast.

“I could not be more proud of what this brand has accomplished in our home of Southern California and beyond over the last 60 years,” Taco Bell CEO Mark King said in a press release announcing the news. “Taco Bell is a brand that not only feeds people, but enacts change and drives creativity in our team members and our fans. This anniversary is a thank you to everyone, especially our fans and the incredible people I work beside, both at corporate and in our restaurants.”

As part of the branding change this year, Taco Bell workers will get a series of shirts designed in part by Los Angeles-based Born X Raised. Furthermore, the company will be introduced an anniversary-inspired meal concocted with the streetwear brand. Beginning Monday on the Taco Bell website and app, a new vegetarian combo is available for $8.99. The combo includes a Black Bean Crunchwrap Supreme, a Bean Burrito, a Spicy Potato Soft Taco, Cinnamon Twists, a large iced tea, and two Diablo sauce packets.

Again, the combo is only available through the Taco Bell website and mobile app.

“Anniversaries are for celebrating, and what better way to kick that off than with the foundational support that has made Taco Bell what it is for the past 60 years, our Team Members,” added Sean Tresvant, Global Chief Brand Officer at Taco Bell. “Bringing that to life through our partnership with another iconic LA brand, Born X Raised, allows us to recognize the power of local influences on the world, and of course the people who bring it to life every day.”

In the same announcement, Taco Bell also revealed it’s donating an additional $100,000 to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America. The Taco Bell Foundation previously committed $4 million to the group to award Community Grants throughout the year.