Taco Bell: Here's How to Get a Free Doritos Locos Taco on Wednesday

All day Wednesday, fans of Taco Bell will be able to go into their local restaurant and get a Doritos Locos Taco, completely on the house. The promotion is a collaborative effort between the fan-favorite taco joint and Major League Baseball, in a promotion called "Steal A Base, Steal A Taco." When first announced, the idea was that if a major leaguer managed to successfully still a base at some point in the 2020 World Series, the whole chain would give one free taco to anyone who wanted one.

Thanks to Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts stealing a base in Game 1 of the World Series, the free taco idea has come to fruition. Because of the stolen base, you can go to any participating location on Wednesday, October 28th, and claim your free Doritos Locos Taco.

Unlike many other popular promotions of the same time, no purchase is necessary for the promotion. Should your Taco Bell be partaking in the effort, you'll be able to get one taco for no charge whatsoever.

“Through a season and a year like no other, we are proud to bring back a promotion that fans can always count on and are thrilled to partner with the league again to provide free tacos for all of America – no matter what team you root for,” Taco Bell Chief Brand Officer Nikki Lawson offered in a statement announcing the deal. “We're looking forward to seeing who will be America’s newest Taco Hero and are excited to give our Taco Bell Loyalty Rewards Members early access to their free Doritos® Locos Taco via Taco Bell Loyalty Rewards (Beta).”

MLB revenue boss Noah Garden added, “Steal a Base, Steal a Taco has become a tradition tied to the World Series and we’re thrilled to partner with Taco Bell to bring baseball fans even more to look forward to through this extraordinary postseason."

As with anything else of the like, free tacos are only good as supplies last and it's only available at participating locations. Before heading out of quarantine, you may want to give your local Taco Bell a ring and see if they're involved in the promotion.