Taco Bell Launches Mexican Pizza TikTok Musical From Dolly Parton, Doja Cat, and More

Taco Bell has become known for going big with its advertising campaign concepts in recent years. The best example has no doubt been the movie-trailer-style marketing ads that Taco Bell rolls out each time it brings back it fan-favorite "Nacho Fries" food item – at least until now. Taco Bell is going from putting big faces from movies and/or TV in blockbuster cinematic ads to tapping some of the biggest names in music for a big-budget musical promoting the return of the Mexican Pizza on May 19th.

This Mexican Pizza: The Musical promo is certainly doing its job and generating headlines. Taco Bell has pulled in the icon herself, Dolly Parton, to spearhead this Mexican Pizza Musical campaign. Parton officially announced her involvement on Instagram:

"Here it is y'all! We're making a musical about my favorite pizza, the Mexican Pizza," Parton also said in an Instagram Story. "I can't wait for you to see it!"

If you look at the script in the photo, it carries the tagline "Based on the true story of the Internet losing its mind." If you don't know, that's a pretty accurate statement: The return of Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza was a fan-driven campaign, which Taco Bell is answering. Once fans of the menu item made enough buzz on social media, music star Doja Cat took things up with a TikTok post back in March; Victor Kunda took the baton from Doja, with a video that imagined Mexican Pizza as a musical.

Ask and ye shall receive.

Now Dolly Parton, Doja Cat, and Victor Kunda will all unite for the official version of Mexican Pizza: The Musical. EW reports that there will be additional "special guests" that have yet to be announced – but given Taco Bell's track record, that list will include some big names.

The musical's script was written by Hannah Friedman (Obi-Wan Kenobi); Grammy-winning duo Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear wrote the score. Dolly Parton got involved after a January interview in which she openly admitted to being a fan of Taco Bell – especially when she has that taco craving. Since the Mexican Pizza fan campaign was going on at the time, Parton got the question of where she stood on the issue. You can guess from current circumstances what her response was.

Mexican Pizza: The Musical will premiere on TikTok on May 26th, at 8pm ET.