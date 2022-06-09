Taylor Hawkins: Wife of Foo Fighters Drummer Issues First Statement Since His Death

✖

Earlier this year came the shocking news from Grammy winning group Foo Fighters that their longtime drummr Taylor Hawkins had passed away unexpectedly while they were on tour in South America. Now just a few months later, his wife Alison Hawkins has released a statement about her late husband and what the support from fans and fellow musicians has meant to her and their children in the time since. Her statement, a sincere thank you to the fans of Taylor's music around the globe, comes in tandem with the Foo Fighters themselves announcing they are putting together tribute concerts in honor of their late drummer.

"My deepest thanks and admiration go out to the global Foo Fighters community and Taylor's fans far and wide for the outpouring of love each and every one of you have shown our beloved Taylor. Your kindness has been an invaluable comfort for my family and me during this time of unimaginable grief." Hawkins writes. "As Taylor's wife, and on behalf of our children, I want to share how much you meant to him and how dedicated he was to 'knocking your socks off' during every performance. Taylor was honored to be a part of the Foo Fighters and valued his dream role in the band every minute of his 25 years with them. We consider every band member and the extended Foo Fighters team our family."

"Taylor's endearing spirit and deep love of music will live on forever through the collaborations he so enjoyed having with other musicians and the catalog of songs he contributed to and created. In celebration of his life, it is now up to all of us who loved him most to honor Taylor's legacy and the music he gave us. Thank you all again for your love and sympathy. Taylor loved all of you & we love you too."

A Message from The Hawkins Family pic.twitter.com/mOOI9PXtJD — Taylor Hawkins (@taylorhawkins) June 8, 2022

Foo Fighters members Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear and Rami Jaffee will take part in memorializing Hawkins along with his family with the two tribute concerts, set to take place September 3 at London's Wembley Stadium and then September 27 at The Kia Forum in Los Angeles. Lineups for the events are set to be announced soon.

Their press release reads: "As one of the most respected and beloved figures in modern music, Taylor's monolithic talent and magnetic personality endeared him to millions of fans, peers, friends and fellow musical legends the world over. Millions mourned his untimely passing on March 25, with passionate and sincere tributes coming from fans as well as musicians Taylor idolized. The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts will unite several of those artists, the Hawkins family and of course his Foo Fighters brothers in celebration of Taylor's memory and his legacy as a global rock icon-his bandmates and his inspirations playing the songs that he fell in love with, and the ones he brought to life."

For our dear friend, our badass bandmate, our beloved brother…Foo Fighters and The Hawkins family bring you the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts. https://t.co/8gNTw2uxWl pic.twitter.com/N8mDZgJ2kk — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) June 8, 2022

(Photo by Kevin Kane/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)