Tenacious D Covers Rocky Horror Picture Show's "Time Warp" To Support Rock The Vote

Tenacious D is embracing both Halloween and the 2020 Presidential Election with a new music video tribute to The Rock Horror Picture Show! Tenacious D members Jack Black and Kyle Gass suit up in their cross-dressing best to rock out to Rocky Horror Picture Show's timeless classic hit "Time Warp". If that wasn't cool enough, the band has brought in a whole slew of celebrity guests for cameo appearances - including an original Rocky Horror Picture Show cast member! If you needed a pick-up (or anxiety break) this Tuesday before some very big and busy events go down... Sit back and let Tenacious D rock you out a bit in the video above!

The band posted this message on their YouTube page - Warning: It does include some not-so-subtle clues that "Time Warp" and its lyrics are being used in political metaphor:

"It’s astounding… time is fleeting… and the 2020 election is here. Time to ROCK-Y THE VOTE! And remember: it's just a jump to the LEFT, and not a step to the right!"

As you can see in the video, the various celebrities that cameo are both getting in on the pure fun of the iconic song and dance, as well as giving endorsement to a particular political view. As we come to the one-week countdown tot he US Presidential Election, it seems equally clear that political commentary will be coming to form all directions, in all facets of our lives - from sports to entertainment, to actual politics.

On the other hand, The Rocky Horror Picture Show is a rare American Halloween tradition that unites all walks of life - so perhaps there's room to enjoy this on the simple grounds of getting hyped for the Halloween holiday, and/or rocking out as hard as Tenacious D clearly is.

The band was also kind enough to shout-out the list of celebrities who made an appearance in their "Time Warp" cover:

Eric Andre

Ezra Miller

George Takei

IlanaGlazer

Jamie Lee Curtis

John Heilemann

John Waters

Karen O

King Princess

Mayor Pete Buttigieg

Michael Peña

Peaches

Phoebe Bridgers

Reggie Watts

Sarah Silverman

Senator Elizabeth Warren

Susan Sarandon

If you (somehow) never experienced it, here's what The Rocky Horror Picture Show is all about: