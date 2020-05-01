Tesla Owner Elon Musk Claims To Be Selling All His Possessions With One Caveat

✖

Tesla owner and tech mogul Elon Musk has certainly emerged as one of the more... interesting personalities amongst the world's wealth elite. We never seem to go too long without some new story about Musk making headlines - whether it's new technological wonders he's pioneering; the antics of presentation shows; who he's dating, what he's smoking (or not), and of course the most wild news about Musk there is: things that he's said. Like so many of the world's biggest personalities, Musk's postings on social media have generated quite a bit of commotion. And his latest posting on Twitter had people downright concerned:

"I am selling almost all physical possessions. Will own no house."

If that's wasn't enough of a "WTF" announcement, Musk followed-up the bold proclamation with an almost laughable caveat:

"Just one stipulation on sale: I own Gene Wilder’s old house. It cannot be torn down or lose any its soul."

So there you have it: Elon Musk (and perhaps all of 2020), summed up in two tweets. Seriously though, it's hard to measure where Musk is going with all this. Tesla started off 2020 being named the most valuable US auto maker ever, with a market value of $81.39 billion back in January. With new items like the Tesla Cybertruck set to roll out in the next few years, and the Tesla automobiles gaining traction in the market, Musk has a lot more capitol to gain - a strange time to be going homeless. At least one person seems to be trying to talk Musk out of it: "My gf @Grimezsz is mad at me".

With a lot of the world now actively trying not to wind up homeless and hungry, it must be nice to have the option.

