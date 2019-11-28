IRL

Fans Are Remembering That Time Barney Died During the Thanksgiving Day Parade

Dating back to 1924, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has been an annual tradition for […]

Dating back to 1924, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has been an annual tradition for Americans, whether they watch the event unfold on their TVs or personally witness the festivities in New York City. The event has evolved over the years, with one of the most memorable components being the massive balloons that float down the busy streets of the city, celebrating all corners of pop culture. While the occasion is often joyous, weather can sometimes intervene in the event, wreaking complete havoc over the celebration. Back in 1997, for instance, the Barney the Dinosaur balloon was ripped apart in front of the thousands in attendance due to violent winds.

While it might sound silly to think of a Barney balloon being destroyed as a catastrophic event, an adult clearly can’t fathom the impact of a child experiencing so much joy at the mere sight of the balloon, only for it to be torn to shreds by unseen forces right before their eyes. The event clearly burned itself into the memories of many, as Twitter users flocked to social media to shares their remembrances of the event.

