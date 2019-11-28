Fans Are Remembering That Time Barney Died During the Thanksgiving Day Parade

Dating back to 1924, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has been an annual tradition for Americans, whether they watch the event unfold on their TVs or personally witness the festivities in New York City. The event has evolved over the years, with one of the most memorable components being the massive balloons that float down the busy streets of the city, celebrating all corners of pop culture. While the occasion is often joyous, weather can sometimes intervene in the event, wreaking complete havoc over the celebration. Back in 1997, for instance, the Barney the Dinosaur balloon was ripped apart in front of the thousands in attendance due to violent winds.

While it might sound silly to think of a Barney balloon being destroyed as a catastrophic event, an adult clearly can’t fathom the impact of a child experiencing so much joy at the mere sight of the balloon, only for it to be torn to shreds by unseen forces right before their eyes. The event clearly burned itself into the memories of many, as Twitter users flocked to social media to shares their remembrances of the event.

Never Forget

WAIT who remembers that one macy’s thanksgiving parade where the balloon exploded 😭i think it was barney — ً (@tyongdoyoung) November 28, 2019

Barney Chants

I think about the fact that the crowd chants “Barney” at the end of this like a wrestling show every thanksgiving https://t.co/7H0kUNmVsW — Spooky Pete (@drtypt) November 28, 2019

NYPD Help

Rest easy citizens. Should any parade balloon get out of control and go on a rampage, the NYPD and the fine folks at Macy’s are ready to step into action at a moment’s notice. https://t.co/HvjXFkxTPa — Jer-blet Gravy🏳️‍🌈 (@poponjer) November 28, 2019

Accurate Allegory

A far more accurate allegory of Thanksgiving (and Barney for that matter)https://t.co/t3GHq02ZgV — 𝕭𝖎𝖌𝖌𝖎𝖊 𝕾𝖒𝖆𝖑𝖑𝖘 (@bigendiansmalls) November 28, 2019

The Barney Incident

I wonder if we’re gonna have a Barney the Dinosaur incident all over again this Thanksgiving? https://t.co/Y7kpxweAhE — Koisuru Mushroom @ 40 Conans in 30 days (@ShroomMeister) November 28, 2019

Ronald Survives

So Ronald McDonald’s balloon got a rip in it this year, didn’t sound as bad as the one Barney got many years ago. — Twilight Winter (@Azure_Twilight) November 28, 2019

Epic Fail

Must Watch

When I was little, I saw the Barney balloon pop at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade and every parade since then has been must watch #MacysParade — Brydon John DeWitt (@bjohndewitt) November 28, 2019

Best Part

Thus far my kids’ favorite part of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade is watching the video from ’97 of the Barney balloon dying a horrible death. — Michelle Stavrou (@JerseyGirlEats) November 28, 2019

Gotta Laugh