The Batman Star Robert Pattinson Admits He Still Has Bad Memories of Paparazzi

Actor Robert Pattinson has had an eclectic career in Hollywood ranging from a brief appearance in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire to art house movies like The Lighthouse and Cosmopolis. He quickly became a household name and teen heartthrob after playing the sparkling vampire Edward Cullen in The Twilight Saga, and as a result of his popularity the actor found himself in the crosshairs of the paparazzi for years. Pattinson opened up in a new interview about his memories dealing with them as he still finds himself a target by photographers and how he handles the attention to this day.

“I have so many terror memories of the paparazzi,” Pattinson told GQ. “And I still don full-on protective armour, hood up, hat down.”

Pattinson’s latest acting gig has certainly made him an even higher profile target once again as he’ll play the titular hero in Warner Bros.’ The Batman. Plenty of photos and videos from the set have already appeared online, though most of them feature Pattinson’s stunt double and not the actor himself.

The actor has been very open before about his history with the paparazzi and the great lengths he took to avoid them and to not be photographed in public or have his home life compromised. In yet another interview with GQ he revealed his tricks which border on the extreme.

“As soon as I saw a tail, I would just disappear again,” he said in 2017. “It worked after a while. They’re just like, ‘Oh, the guy is just a hassle.’ There are ways to disappear, like, fairly easily, but you have to be living a quite strange life. It just involves effort, and most people can’t really be bothered to put the effort in.”

Some of his strategies included hiding in the trunks of cars, something he said he did “constantly,” and trading clothes with his friends in the bathroom of restaurants while ordering multiple Ubers that would all leave in different directions. Frankly these skills and tricks sound like something the Dark Knight would cook up in case fans were worried that he might not be the right man for the part. Lest we forget Batman’s penchant for wearing disguises and his alias of “Matches Malone.”

Production is ongoing on The Batman in London and though a camera test of Pattinson in costume has made its way online thanks to director Matt Reeves, luckily no photos from the paparazzi featuring Pattinson are around. For his sake we hope he won’t have to ride in the trunk of a car on his way to set.

(Cover photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)