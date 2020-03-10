The Big Bang Theory’s Kaley Cuoco Is Finally Moving in With Her Husband

Kaley Cuoco and her husband Karl Cook are finally gearing up to move in together, after being married for almost two years. The Harley Quinn star and The Big Bang Theory alum broke the news during a recent interview with Access Hollywood, where she was asked about the house that the couple have been building for quite some time.

“We are built. We are so excited,” Cuoco explained. “We have not spent an evening in it yet. Actually, Karl’s been at home, and I said ‘Why don’t you go stay at the house?’ But he’s waiting for me to get there, and to have all of the animals there. So when I wrap in April, that’ll be our first night — our first time in our new house! We’re going steady. He gave me his letterman jacket, we’re moving in together.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Everyone was so crazed that we didn’t live together,” Cuoco continued. “They couldn’t believe. I was like ‘I don’t care.’ Didn’t understand it.”

News about the couples’ unique living situation first came about in August of last year, when Cuoco explained that their unconventional living situation actually works in their favor.

“We’re building our dream house, we’re eventually gonna be under the same roof forever,” Cuoco shared at the time. “We have a very unconventional marriage, we have different locations that we’re at a lot, we’re not together every single day and I think, personally, it’s important. It works well for us. If we want to Instagram shame each other, Instagram shame each other, it just makes life really fun.”

Cuoco and Cook have showcased that relationship – particularly, their Instagram-shaming – in some oft-talked about ways. Cuoco previously said in August that she doesn’t necessarily approve of his Insta posts, particularly the ones of herself sleeping.

“No, he’s his own man.” Cuoco joked when asked if she approves his photos. “He makes his own Instagram decisions. He’s bold.”

“Well, he doesn’t ask me before he posts them, so…” Cuoco explained. “He just, he loves a good sleeping picture. Not Sleeping Beauty, like he loves a [real sleeping photo], and he loves to take a picture from down here. It’s his favorite thing to do. He’s just funny.”