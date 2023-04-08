The Bodyguard Musical Stopped Because Fans Won't Stop Singing Along

A performance of The Bodyguard musical in Manchester tonight was stopped after some audience members wouldn't stop singing the songs along with the cast. Sky News brings word of what happened, revealing that police were called to the Manchester Palace Theatre, where ultimately two audience members were removed. Much to the chagrin of the cast members in the show however, and the rest of the audience that paid for their tickets, the show as unable to be completed by the performers and ended after the ruckus.

"Officers were called to the Palace Theatre last night after staff reported a number of people in the audience causing a disturbance," a spokesperson said of the event. "Two people removed by security staff were spoken to by police and a decision about any further action will be made once the evidence has been reviewed."



"I wanted to send a really special message to people in Manchester who came to the show tonight, to say thank you so much," singer Melody Thornton said on Instagram (the former Pussycat Dolls musician plays the lead role of Rachel Marron in the show). "I respect that you paid your money and I am so grateful to everyone who respects the people on stage who want to give you a beautiful show. For everything that happened tonight I don't I can't say- I don't have all of the details I just am very very sorry that we couldn't finish the show. I fought really hard, it feels awful and I just hope that we see you again. The Bodyguard is a great show. It's a wonderful story love story and I know people were out see just a really beautiful show and I thank everyone who was respectful of the performers and (feel) very very sorry for those who weren't. I hope that we see you soon."

One audience member from the series spoke with BBC News about the incident, revealing that other persons in the crowd "started a countdown" before the iconic song "I Will Always Love You" was set to be sung. According to the source, "the chaos began" when they attempted to sing along with the song's high note.

Star Ayden Callaghan, who plays bodyguard Frank Farmer in the show, tweeted a message about what happened as well, writing: "Theatre pulled the show at the end tonight because of disgusting behaviour. We wanted to carry on but it had become a major incident. I'm really sorry to what was 99.9% a brilliant audience that a few badly behaved individuals ruined it."