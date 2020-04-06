The Flash Star Danielle Panabaker Reveals Birth of Her Baby

Danielle Panabaker, who plays Killer Frost/Caitlin Snow on The CW‘s The Flash, revealed the birth of her first child over the weekend. The actress, who revealed she was pregnant back in November, says that she, her husband, and child are all happy, healthy, and back home to shelter in place amid the novel coronavirus pandemic that has the series’ production at a standstill. As Panabaker and her husband, Hayes Robbins, are settling into parental life, they’re getting plenty of well-wishes from fans, friends and co-stars all over the world. They, like fans, will have to wait a while to get a glimpse of the baby.

Panabaker directed her first episode of The Flash last season, part of a growing trend of actors who appear in Berlanti-produced series getting behind the camera. Other recent examples have been Arrow‘s Katie Cassidy and David Ramsey, as well as Riverdale‘s Madchen Amick.

“This was good but holding you in my arms is an indescribable feeling,” Panabaker wrote in the post. “Happy to announce that our baby was born and we are safe, happy, and healthy at home.”

This was good but holding you in my arms is an indescribable feeling. Happy to announce that our baby was born and we are safe, happy, and healthy at home ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kt9Yfn79FV — Danielle Panabaker (@dpanabaker) April 2, 2020

“So happy for you, and can’t wait until we can all be in the same room together!” co-star Danielle Nicolet responded.

“I think [my experience on the show] has certainly helped me,” Panabaker told ComicBook.com about directing the show earlier this year. “I think that’s one of the reasons that really made me want to direct as well, because having been on the show for so long and having paid attention, I felt that I probably had a leg up on any new directors who were coming in. It’s a very specific language, and I understood it just by the fact that I have been around for so long and have been paying attention. I think it also did help me with the cast because they know that I’ve been in the trenches with them, and I also intimately know their storylines in a way that, again, a new director coming in has probably seen a dozen or so episodes, and I lived them with them in a very different way.”

Congratulations to Panabaker and her husband!

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.