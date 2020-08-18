The Golden Girls House Sells For $4 Million

✖

The home of beloved sitcom The Golden Girls is officially under new ownership, and the famed location sold for $4 million dollars. The 2,901 square foot house is located in Brentwood California and was used for all exterior shots of the house through the first 2 seasons. It was listed for sale on July 16th for the price of $2,999,000 dollars in an estate sale, but the new owners secure the home by offering more than $1 million over the asking price (via EW). There were reportedly 20 other parties interesting in purchasing the home, but the $4 million dollar bid won the day, and now we'll have to wait and see what happens to the home as a result.

The new owners wish to remain anonymous, but they are said to be big fans of the home's location and architecture. That said, they aren't described as huge fans of the show.

It does seem odd to shell out $4 million for the house without taking the Golden Girls show tether into account though, and right now there are no fences or landscaping out front so that fans can drive by and see it.

The outside of the house was the only thing featured on the show, as the inside was a set elsewhere in Los Angeles. Evidently the interior of the house is also quite nice, so not only do they get a nice house but also a piece of television history as well.

Golden Girls ran from 1985 to 1992, centering on the daily lives of Dorothy (Bea Arthur), Rose (Betty White), Blanche (Rue McClanahan), and Sophia (Estelle Getty). Hilarity ensued, and once the show came to Hulu last year the series has picked up a whole new legion of fans and bringing back fans who forgot how great it was.

