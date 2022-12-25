The Rock Is Adorable Wearing Tutu on His Head for Christmas

Dwayne Johnson has been having a tough month after the release of Black Adam and he won't return in the role unless the studio does a multiversal story. Johnson got Henry Cavill to return as Superman after studio executives didn't want him to return as the Man of Steel. Cavill revealed he has exited the role yet again after he returned in Black Adam's post-credit scene. Gunn is reportedly rebooting the universe with new actors supposedly replacing the main Justice League lineup. Johnson appears to be unbothered by losing the Black Adam role as he showed off himself celebrating Christmas with his family as "Dwanta Clause". You can check out his post below.

" Lastly, the little tornados 🌪️ wanted Dwanta Claus to wear a tutu for his Christmas make over🎅🏾💅🏽🩰," Johnson wrote on Instagram. "But the tutu would only fit over ONE of Dwanta's legs 🦵🏾🎅🏾. So they scrapped the wig and wanted Dwanta to wear the tutu around HIS NECK like a scarf 🎅🏾 🧣. But Dwanta's head was so big we couldn't get the tutu down to his neck so he was forced to wear it like a crown 🎅🏾 👑. But most importantly, Dwanta said "There's NO WAY this gets posted on @instagram. 📱❌ Btw, has anyone seen Dwanta's dignity? 😂🎅🏾🙋🏽‍♂️"

Gunn and Safran began their jobs as Co-CEO's of DC Studios at the beginning of November and it's safe to say that the future of DC is looking bright. When the duo was announced by the new Warner Bros. Discovery boss, they released a statement on their excitement for the job.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran added in a joint statement. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

The most recently released DC Film to hit theaters was the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam. Black Adam will star Johnson and will also feature Aldis Hodge (Underground, The Invisible Man) as Hawkman, Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I Love Before, Charlie's Angels) as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell (Trinkets, Euphoria) as Cyclone, Sarah Shahi (The L Word, Sex/Life) as Adrianna Tomaz, and Pierce Brosnan (GoldenEye, Mamma Mia!) as Doctor Fate. Uli Latukefu, Marwan Kenzari, Mohammed Amer, James Cusati-Moyer, and Bodhi Sabongui have also been cast.

What do you think about the video? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!