The Sir Mix-a-Lot Funko Pop Has a Big Butt Stand
Rapper Sir Mix-a-Lot's 1992 hit song "Baby Got Back" is an ode to curvy women that stirred up some controversy back in its day. MTV only aired the video after 9pm at one point, but that didn't stop the song from hitting #1 on the Billboard Hot 100. These days you'll probably hear it at a wedding. Indeed, Baby Got Back is still going strong, which is why Sir Mix-A-Lot has been honored with a Funko Pop. They even included the butt stand from the video. How could they not?
The Sir Mix-a-Lot Funko Pop is available to pre-order for $11.99. It just might be the best $12 you'll ever spend.
On the surface, Baby Got Back appears to be a bawdy novelty, but lyrics like "I ain't talkin' 'bout Playboy. 'Cause silicone parts are made for toys." and "So Cosmo says you're fat. Well I ain't down with that!" hint at a deeper message. Sir Mix-a-Lot has commented that the song is partly about pushing back against the standard of female beauty presented in magazines like Vogue, Cosmopolitan, and Playboy at the time. The other part though? That's all about big butts.
