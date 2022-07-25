The Sir Mix-a-Lot Funko Pop Has a Big Butt Stand

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Rapper Sir Mix-a-Lot's 1992 hit song "Baby Got Back" is an ode to curvy women that stirred up some controversy back in its day. MTV only aired the video after 9pm at one point, but that didn't stop the song from hitting #1 on the Billboard Hot 100. These days you'll probably hear it at a wedding. Indeed, Baby Got Back is still going strong, which is why Sir Mix-A-Lot has been honored with a Funko Pop. They even included the butt stand from the video. How could they not?

The Sir Mix-a-Lot Funko Pop is available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth for $11.99 (free US shipping on orders $39+ using the code SUNFREE22 at checkout) and here on Amazon. It just might be the best $12 you'll ever spend.

On the surface, Baby Got Back appears to be a bawdy novelty, but lyrics like "I ain't talkin' 'bout Playboy. 'Cause silicone parts are made for toys." and "So Cosmo says you're fat. Well I ain't down with that!" hint at a deeper message. Sir Mix-a-Lot has commented that the song is partly about pushing back against the standard of female beauty presented in magazines like Vogue, Cosmopolitan, and Playboy at the time. The other part though? That's all about big butts.

