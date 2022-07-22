Walmart SDCC Collector Con 2022 Exclusives: Day 2 Roundup
San Diego Comic-Con 2022 kicks off tomorrow, July 21st, and that means it's time for Walmart to throw another Collector Con event. If you're unfamiliar, Collector Con events are a multi-day showcase for Walmart exclusive collectibles. In this case, the event will take place on July 21st and 22nd with product drops starting at 7am PT / 10am ET on both days. Expect these exclusives to include items from brands like Funko, Star Wars, Marvel, Hot Wheels, DC Comics, Transformers, LEGO, Pokémon, WWE, Barbie and more. To make things easy, we'll be keeping track of these new releases for you right here as they go live.
A round-up of the new Collector Con reveals will be available below after they launch complete with order / pre-order links, so stay tuned. Note that Walmart's SDCC 2022 Funko Pop exclusives will tie into this event, and you can keep tabs on all of the retailer shared exclusive Pops right here via our master list. An Artist Series of Black Panther Legacy Funko Pops was also revealed as an early Collector Con exclusive, and pre-orders are available here now. Finally, we know that the Transformers x Top Gun: Maverick Robot will return for Collector Con.Shop Walmart SDCC 2022 Collector Con Exclusives
Walmart SDCC 2022 Collector Con Day 1:
- Pop Sonic the Hedgehog – Super Sonic First Appearance (GITD)
- Pop Star Wars – Purge Trooper
- Pop Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – America Chavez
- Pop Parks & Recreation – Jeremy Jamm
- Pop Anastasia – Anastasia (Diamond)
- Funko Pop! Comic Cover: Star Wars – Luke
- Funko Pop Christmas Ornaments
TMNT Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles BST AXN Bebop & Rocksteady Arcade Damage 2-Pack
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Sewer Heroes 4-Figure Bundle with Accessories
- Marvel Legends Series Spider-Man 6-inch Marvel's Lizard Retro Action Figure
- Marvel Legends Series Spider-Man Cel Shaded 6-inch Action Figure Toy, 6 Accessories
- Star Wars The Black Series 1-JAC Toy 6-Inch-Scale Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Action Figure
- Star Wars The Black Series Purge Trooper (Phase II Armor) Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Action Figure
- Transformers Collaborative: Top Gun Mash-Up, Maverick Action Figure (additional Transformers releases are available here)
- WWE Action Figures
- New LEGO Sets
- G.I. Joe Classified Series Storm Shadow Action Figure
- G.I. Joe Classified Series Zartan Action Figure
Walmart SDCC 2022 Collector Con Day 2:
- Funko Pop! Guardians of the Galaxy Benatar Groot Figure #6 of 6
- Funko Pop! TV: House of the Dragon – Rhaenyra Targaryen (Diamond Glitter) Vinyl Figure
- Funko Pop! & Tee: E.T. – E.T. with Reeses
- Funko Pop! TV: Golden Girls – Robes 4 Pack Vinyl Figures
Funko Pop! DVD Cover: Halloween Vinyl Figure
- Action Figure 5": FNAF TieDye – Springtrap
- McFarlane Toys DC Direct Black Adam Line Art with Exclusive Comic Book – 7 in Page Puncher Collectible Figure
- DC Multiverse Wonder Woman by Todd McFarlane Action Figure Gold Label 7"
- DC Multiverse The Joker-Death of the Family Action Figure Gold Label 7"
Masters of the Universe Masterverse Battle Armor He-Man Action Figure