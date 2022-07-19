Bleach Ichigo Kurosaki Exclusive Funko Pop Goes Full Hollow

After years of waiting, Bleach fans are looking forward to the anime making a comeback later this year with an adaptation of The Thousand-Year Blood War Arc. While you wait, how about picking up this exclusive Funko Pop featuring Ichigo Kurosaki in his full Hollow Vasto Lorde class form. What's more, if you're extra lucky you'll get the glow-in-the-dark Chase version!

The Bleach Fully Hollowfied Ichigo Funko Pop is an Entertainment Earth exclusive that you can pre-order right here for $14.99 (free US shipping on orders $39+ using the code SUNFREE22 at checkout). it is set to arrive in October 2022. Ichigo's Vasto Lorde form is truly awesome looking, and Funko really captured it with this Pop figure, right down to the horns and the sword.

Throughout the Shonen franchise, Ichigo discovered that he had the ability to tap into a new kind of energy that most members of the Soul Society could not, with Kurosaki discovering that he had an energy that stemmed from the world of Hollows, giving him an evil personality residing in his inner mind while also managing to rely on the insane power associated with it. Vasto Lorde are the third and highest classification of Menos. Menos are a grouping of hundreds of normal Hollows that results in a single entity with strength that far surpasses a normal Hollow.

As for the Bleach anime comeback, director Tomohisa Taniguchi, opened up about his new approaches to the series' final arc characters that will be making their debut in the new anime series.

"Thousand-Year Blood War will introduce many new characters, Taniguchi began. "In the manga, the story is told through black and white still images. But the anime also comes with sound, color, and voices. So I'm really looking forward to seeing how the anime will bring these new characters to life. Even when I'm cutting the storyboards I'm thinking, 'How can I make these characters from the manga look even more awesome in the anime?' It's a process I'm having lots of fun with."