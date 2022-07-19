Here's Where to Get San Diego Comic-Con 2022 Funko Pop Figures and Exclusives

San Diego Comic-Con 2022 will be the first SDCC event to take place in person since 2019, but you don't have to attend to get your hands on the exclusive Funko Pops. Everything you need to know about SDCC 2022 Funko Pop exclusives and where to pre-order them can be found right here.

Funko's in-person SDCC "Funkoville" events will take place at booths #5341, Booth #5137, Booth #5145. However, you'll be able to pre-order many of the exclusive Funko Pops from shared retail partners starting on Thursday, July 21st. A breakdown of the SDCC 2022 shared retail exclusive Funko Pops can be found below. Pre-order links will be updated as the figures go live.

Note that the shared exclusive Funko Pops will feature 2022 Summer Convention Exclusive sticker. Convention sticker hunters will have to get their Pops at SDCC 2022 or via resellers here on eBay. The same goes for the Fundays Box of Fun, which launched in the Funko shop on July 15th and quickly sold out. You can still find them here on eBay if you're willing to pay the markup.

Amazon SDCC 2022 Exclusive Funko Pops / Buy Amazon Exclusive Funko Pops:

Pop Spider-Man GamerVerse – Spider-Man 2099

Pop House of the Dragon – Alicent Hightower

Walmart SDCC 2022 Exclusive Funko Pops / Buy Walmart Exclusive Funko Pops:

Pop Sonic the Hedgehog – Super Sonic (GITD)

Pop Star Wars – Purge Trooper

Pop Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – America Chavez

Pop Parks & Recreation – Jeremy Jamm

Hot Topic SDCC 2022 Exclusive Funko Pops / Buy Hot Topic Exclusive Funko Pops:

Pop Demon Slayer – Enmu

Pop Marvel – Silk

Pop Justice League – Starfire

Pop Disney Classics – Bambi

BoxLunch SDCC 2022 Exclusive Funko Pops / Buy Box Lunch Exclusive Funko Pops:

Pop My Hero Academia – Gran Torino

GameStop SDCC 2022 Exclusive Funko Pops / Buy GameStop Exclusive Funko Pops:

Pop Jujutsu Kaisen – Yuki Itadori with Slaughter Demon

Pop Batman Returns – The Penguin and Duck Pop Ride

Pop Dragon Ball Z – Goku (Driving Exam)

Pop G.I. Joe – Serpentor

Pop Star Wars – Krrsantan (Flocked)

Pop Transformers – Unicron (Jumbo)

Skateboard My Hero Academia – Deku

Entertainment Earth SDCC 2022 Exclusive Funko Pops / Buy EE Exclusive Funko Pops:

Pop Moon Knight – Scarlet Scarab

Pop South Park – Digital Stan (GITD)

Funko SDCC 2022 Exclusive Funko Pops / Buy Funko Shop Exclusives:

Pop Boruto Naruto Next Generation – Cho-Cho

Pop Ad Icons – Toucan with Guitar

Pop Ad Icons – Toucan Pirate

Pop Loki – Miss Minutes (GITD)

Pop TMNT x Power Rangers – Donatello

Pop Peacemaker – Peacemaker with Peace Sign

Pop Squid Game – Young-Hee Doll (Super-Sized)

Pop Ted Lasso – Ted Lasso

Pop Stranger Things – Demogorgon Pop and Bag Bundle (GITD)

Soda Lord of the Rings – Bilbo Baggins

Soda Guardians of the Galaxy – Star-Lord

Soda Hanna Barbera – Huckleberry Hound Blacklight

Soda DC Comics – Larfleeze

Soda Fantastik Plastik – Otto

Soda Virtual Singer – Hatsune Miku

FYE SDCC 2022 Exclusive Funko Pops / Buy FYE Exclusive Funko Pops:

Pop Attack on Titan – Queen Historia

Pop Pokemon – Charmander (Metallic)

Target SDCC 2022 Exclusive Funko Pops / Buy Target Exclusive Funko Pops:

Pop Loki – He Who Remains

Pop Star Wars – Cassian Andor

Pop Friends – Hugsy the Penguin

Toy Tokyo SDCC 2022 Exclusive Funko Pops / Buy Toy Tokyo Exclusive Funko Pops: