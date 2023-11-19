The Ultimate Holiday Snack and Treat Roundup

With Thanksgiving just a few days away and Christmas just over a month down the line, the holiday season is in full swing. It's a time of celebrations and food, friends and family, and of course, the giving (and getting) of gifts for many people. And because it's a season of celebration, every year there's no shortage of interesting snacks, drinks, treats, and gifts to enjoy. It seems like almost every day there's a new seasonal delight coming available for fans of all things festive to enjoy, making it truly the best time of the year. But all of those seasonal offerings can get overwhelming when it comes to trying to keep track of what treats and treasures are available for a limited time during this part of the year. That's where we come in. As we get deep into the holiday season, we've put together a roundup of some of the seasonal offerings for fans of food — be it unique snacks and treats available only for a short time or food-related items that make for fun gifts (and yes, it's okay to get yourself a gift, too. Treat yourself!) Read on for our holiday roundup as we head into the holidays!

Brach's Elf Holiday Candy This year marks the 20th anniversary of the holiday classic Elf which means that there are a number of food offerings celebrating the beloved, Will Ferrell-starring film and one collection comes from Brach's. The brand recently announced the launch of their special, limited time only lineup of Elf candy in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products. The collection includes candies inspired by the "main Elf food groups" including candy, candy canes, candy corn, and maple syrup. BRACH'S x ELFCandy Canes: Share little moments of joy with delicious new flavors inspired by the beloved film, including Buddy the Elf Maple Syrup, World's Best Cup of Peppermint Hot Cocoa, and Cotton Candy Headed Ninny Muggins. Swirly Twirly Gum Drops: Bringing to life an iconic "landmark" during Buddy the Elf's journey to New York City, experience new dual-color swirled jelly candies, featuring Icy Blue Raspberry, Merry Cherry and Sweet Sugar plum flavors, which are perfect for snacking or decorating baked goods. Candy Cane Forest Mellowcreme® Candy: Enjoy sweet, creamy bites of Mellowcreme® Candy, shaped to remind fans of their favorite ELF characters and symbols in tasty new flavors and shapes, like Mr. Narwhal (Frosted Sugar Cookie), Leon the Snowman (Toasted Marshmallow), an ELF cap (Maple Syrup), and a Candy Cane (Peppermint).

Mrs. Butterworth's Elf-themed Sugar Cookie Pancake Kit Candy not your thing? You can still celebrate Elf with food! Mrs. Butterworth's recently announced the release of a new, limited-edition Elf themed Sugar Cookie Pancake Mix Kit as well as a specially designed bottle of Original breakfast syrup — because, after all, Buddy the Elf has a great passion for syrup. "Elf' is a holiday film full of joyful humor, and we're delighted to offer two products that embody that spirit," said Lucy Brady, President, Grocery and Snacks, Conagra Brands. "Our new 'Elf'-themed Sugar Cookie Pancake Mix Kit and specially bottled Syrup are treats that we're sure Buddy the Elf would love." According to the brand, the new kit includes pancake mix, frosting and red and green sprinkles, all inside a special edition box. Pancakes are ready in minutes – just add water – and are especially delicious paired with Mrs. Butterworth's Syrup. As for the syrup, the thick, rich Original Mrs. Butterworth's recipe comes in a commemorative bottle that's sure to be your favorite. The design features Buddy the Elf in front of a snowy silhouette of New York City, topped with a green cap to match his outfit. Both the kits and syrup are set to be available through the holiday season at both grocery stores and mass retailers as well as through ecommerce channels. The Pancake Kit has a suggested retail price of $6.99, while the Syrup has a suggested retail price of $4.19.

Temptations Holiday Creamy Purrrr-ee Yes, even the kitties have some treats for the holidays. Temptations recently announced that they've created a special, Temptations Holiday Creamy Purrrr-ee Bundle so that the kitties will be holiday-ready. The bundles, which are available here, feature three "meow-worthy" Temptations Creamy Purrrr-ee flavors in chicken, beef, and tuna plus two Temptations Tasty Chicken Classic Treat three-ounce packs. Also, from November 22nd through December 13th, cat parents who sign up for Temptations brand emails will also receive access to weekly Temptations brand holiday offers — each week a special holiday gift will be available for the feline friends with purchase of a holiday bundle. "The holidays are a special time for making memories and bonding with family, friends and, of course, our pets," said Jean-Paul Jansen, Vice President of Marketing for Mars Petcare North America. "We know that getting cats into the holiday spirit can be a challenge, so we found a way to make it – quite literally – a treat. It's the TEMPTATIONS brand's gift to cat parents, to help bring them together with their pets during the holiday season."

Winterfest Fruity Pebbles The season isn't all candy and sweets. It's also a great time for fun, festive breakfast and that's where Post Consumer Brands has fans covered. They've released two new limited time offerings: Winterfest Fruity Pebbles and Honey Bunches of Oats Frosted Bunches. The Winterfest Fruity Pebbles comes in a new box featuring Bamm-Bamm, Pebbles, and Dino and features the same fruity taste that Pebbles fans love, now in seasonal red and green flakes. Honey Bunches of Oats Frosted Bunches features crunchy granola bunches with sweet, frosted flakes for a winter-inspired flavor. Both are available at retailers nationwide.

Frankford Candy Frankford Candy always has plenty of festive options and this year is no exception. The brand has six new candy varieites and gift sets this year, perfect for stocking stuffers. The new offerings include: • Frankford Hot Chocolate BOMB with Chocolate Chips • Elf on the Shelf Molded Hot Chocolate BOMB • Giant Gummy Lunchables Pepperoni Pizza Kit • Gummy Claussen Pickles • M&M'S 4-pack Bowl Set • SOUR PATCH KIDS Milkshake Kit Also, Frankford has several returning delights this year as well, including the Oreo Ultimate Dunking Set, the Oreo Milkshake Kit, the Dunkin' Original Hot Chocolate Bomb, and the Dunkin' Donut flavored Box O' Chocolates. Fans can find out more about all of these offerings here.

Sugar Cookie Toast Crunch Breakfast is a big part of the holidays and General Mills has plenty of fun, seasonal offerings to make things a bit more festive. Returning this year are two fan-favorite cereals, Sugar Cookie Toast Crunch and Rudolph Cereal. Both are on store shelves now. Beyond cereal, Pillsbury also has some delicious offerings, including the return of Pillsbury Grands! Hot Cocoa rolls — think cinnamon rolls, but with a delicious, hot cocoa flavor roll and marshmallow-flavored icing. Pillsbury also has plenty of cookie offerings for baking needs this season, with the return of their seasonal chub cookie offerings — Sugar, Reese's Peanut Butter, Gingerbread, and Candy Cane) as well as the return of seasonal shape cookies, such as Trees, Snowman and Reindeer. There are also new Elf shaped cookies as well, featuring the iconic elf hat.

Pop-Tarts Frosted Sugar Cookie Pop-Tarts is also getting in on the holiday treats. The brand has released their seasonal Pop-Tarts Frosted Sugar Cookie flavor, bringing the taste of sugar cookie dough flavored filling and sweet frosting to the beloved treat. They're also printed with fun, seasonal images. The flavor is available in 12 count packages for a suggested retail of $3.99.

M&M's Flavor ReMix Want to give the gift of sweet, delicious chocolate this year and make it personal? M&M's has you covered with their new Flavor ReMix. For the first time, the brand brings the fan-favorite in-store experience online and allows fans to mix and match a custom blend of up to three M&M's flavors and more in a gift jar or 2 pound bulk candy bag. Fans can mix favorites such as Caramel Cold Brew, Dark Chocolate Peanut, Fudge Brownie, and Classic Milk Chocolate for personalized combinations. "Whether it's for family members, a co-worker, a holiday party hostess gift, or even a little treat for yourself, M&M'S are the best gift to spread holiday cheer," said Jarid Lukin, Global Sr. Director, M&M'S. "We decided to recreate the incredible color-wall of M&M'S from our Mars stores in a digital version with Flavor ReMix on MMS.com so we can reach more fans and inspire more moments of everyday happiness during the holiday season."

Hedley & Bennett x Disney If snacks aren't your thing this holiday, but you're still into food-related celebrations and you happen to be a Disney fan, that's where Hedley & Bennett comes in. The brand recently released a line of kitchenware, including aprons for adult and kids, in celebration of Disney's 100th anniversary. The line features Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, and Donald on aprons, oven mitts, and kitchen towels making them a great gift idea for that loved one who loves Disney and cooking. You can check the collection out here.

Eggo Nog It wouldn't be the holidays without something a little stronger than milk for the cookies and this year, Eggo is bringing back Eggo Nog. The Eggo Nog Appalachian Sippin' Cream is described as being a decadent, rum-based liqueur with cinnamon and nutmeg flavor notes. So, no, it's not waffle-flavored, but Eggo says it pairs perfectly with their Eggo Thick & Fluffy waffles to make for a delicious and very cozy treat. And, just to be clear, this is very much an alcoholic drink — the Eggo Nog Appalachian Sippin' Cream has a 20 percent abv. You can locate a retailer near you by visiting Sugarlands.com/EggoNog here. "The holidays are exhausting for parents – from extra family responsibilities to the pressure of making the holidays perfect, parents rarely have any downtime for themselves," said Joe Beauprez said when Eggo Nog was released last year. "We created Eggo Nog to give parents a delicious way to indulge in some well-deserved 'evening me time.' Paired perfectly with our Eggo Thick & Fluffy Waffles – maybe even topped with a dollop of ice cream – Eggo Nog is sure to help parents L'Eggo during one of the busiest times of the year."