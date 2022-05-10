The Unofficial Disney Parks Cookbook Is Back With an EPCOT Edition

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Ashley Craft, author of the wildly popular The Unofficial Disney Parks cookbook is updating the series with a new edition that's inspired by the delicious worldly treats that you can find at EPCOT. The book includes 100 recipes that will help you recreate the snacks, meals, and drinks found at EPCOT at home.

Pre-orders for the The Unofficial Disney Parks EPCOT Cookbook are live here on Amazon now for $19.79 (10% off) with a release date set for June 14th. Below you'll find a...taste of the dishes that you'll be able to make when the book arrives on your doorstep.

Honey Chocolate Baklava from Tangierine Café in the Morocco Pavilion

Jumbo Pretzels from Sommerfest in the Germany Pavilion

Fish and Chips from Yorkshire County Fish Shop in the United Kingdom Pavilion

Avocado Margaritas from La Cava del Tequila in the Mexico Pavilion

Macaron Ice Cream Sandwiches from L'Artisan des Glaces in the France Pavilion

If you don't own it already, you can pick up The Unofficial Disney Parks Cookbook here on Amazon for only $11.99 (45% off). It also features 100 recipes inspired by Disney Parks, including the classic Dole Whip and Mickey Pretzels, blue milk from Star Wars land, and Jack Jack's Cookie Num Nums from Pixar Pier. There's also The Unofficial Disney Parks Drinks Recipe book on Amazon for $8.49.