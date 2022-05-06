Chris Hemsworth Shares Adorable Throwback in Honor of Liam Hemsworth’s Birthday

✖

Happy Birthday, Liam Hemsworth! The actor known for The Hunger Games turned 31 on January 13th. Many fans have taken to social media to celebrate Hemsworth's birthday, but the best post comes from his brother, Chris Hemsworth. The man known for playing Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe took to Instagram to share an adorable throwback of the brothers (not including Westworld's Luke Hemsworth).

"Happy birthday @liamhemsworth this photo was taken 3 years ago today, damn time flies but you haven’t changed a bit," Chris joked. A couple of celebrities commented on the post, including fellow Australian, Isla Fisher. "That’s too cute ❤️," she wrote. You can check out the post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth)

Hemsworth fans are eager to see Chris step back into the role of the God of Thunder. In fact, production for Thor: Love and Thunder is currently underway in Australia. We learned last month that the movie has been bumped from February to May of 2022. We also learned recently that Chris Pratt has officially joined the cast, marking Peter Quill/Star-Lord's first appearance in a Thor film. We can also expect to see the return of Natalie Portman as Jane Foster and Tessa Thompson as King Valkyrie.

"I think it’s going to be really good," director Taika Waititi previously teased. "We’ve finished, we’ve been writing the script off and on for over a year and I’m just, actually this week, doing another pass on it. It is so insane and also very romantic. I’m into romances now. I just want to make a romance. I want to make something that I’ve never done or never cared for. I would like to attack something like that."

Thor: Love and Thunder is expected to hit theatres on May 6, 2022. In the meantime, here's the Marvel line-up for 2021: WandaVision premieres on Disney+ on January 15th, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ on March 19th, Black Widow in theatres on May 7th, Loki debuting on Disney+ in May, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theatres on July 9th, What If... on Disney+ this summer, Eternals in theatres on November 5th, Ms. Marvel and Hawkeye coming to Disney+ later in the year, and Marvel's Spider-Man 3 in theatres on December 17th.