Thor Star Chris Hemsworth Shares New Workout So You Can Be Shredded Like Him

When a new superhero movie arrives many fans are eager to find out just how the stars of these movies get into super-shape. Though the answer might as well be a super soldier serum (Marvel’s The Eternals star Kumail Nanjiani previously said it would have been impossible if Marvel Studios wasn’t paying for it), another Marvel star has developed a new training regiment which he is preparing to share online. Thor himself Chris Hemsworth took to Instagram to reveal Centr 6, his new six week workout program that you can start trying out for yourself right now!

“Check out our new program Centr 6. It’s a mixture of Functional strength and cardio workouts,” Hemsworth wrote. “All you need is a set of delicious dumbbells, half a cup of motivation and a sprinkle of good old fashioned arghhhhhhhh!!! Goes like this:-6 exercises,6 reps, 6 rounds across a 6 week block , pop in the oven and enjoy the new shredded you. Boom. Comes out Feb 3rd on @centrfit Do it solo or grab a few mates and get involved!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can join the program yourself, or find out more information about it by clicking here or get a hint at what you can expect from the system in the Instagram slideshow below!

Hemsworth will return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the role of Thor Odinson for the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder. He’ll be reunited with Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi, who steps behind the camera once again, and his former co-star Natalie Portman who will return as her character Jane Foster but this time finding herself wielding the hammer. Portman had previously cast doubt on ever returning, but was lured back by the prospect of working with Waititi.

Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled to debut in theaters on November 5, 2021, filming on the movie will begin later this year.