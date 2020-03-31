Shaq Fans Aren’t Happy About Him Showing Up in Tiger King Series

Since its debut earlier this month, the documentary series Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness has captivated all corners of social media, as viewers weigh in with their reaction to the series’ various crimes and eclectic characters. While some of the series’ events have been polarizing, as fans align with the various subjects’ perception of events, almost everyone involved with the series has faced at least some backlash, which includes the filmmakers themselves. Another target of controversy has become Shaquille O’Neal, with fans taking to social media to voice their criticisms of the NBA star contributing to a cycle of animal abuse.

The series focuses on Joe “Exotic” Maldonado-Passage, who owned and operated a private zoo in Oklahoma. At one point in Tiger King, Shaq arrives at the zoo to snap photos of the animals, as well as the use of a brief clip of O’Neal claiming he “got two more tigers,” while also giving Joe a shoutout.

A celebrity showing up at a zoo isn’t inherently an issue, but with the series shedding light on the poor conditions of this zoo and its exploitation of tiger cubs, fans are calling out the superstar for seemingly supporting the organization and their efforts.

Scroll down to see what fans have to say about Shaq’s appearance in Tiger King.

Really Sad

OMG

Why didn’t y’all tell me shaq was in Tiger King omg pic.twitter.com/uEhbXJNFx9 — Morgan (@yeswayrosayyyy) March 30, 2020

Not a Good Look

the fact that Shaq has purchased two tigers from Joe *and* gave him a shoutout on espn #TigerKing pic.twitter.com/IHy1t8AZHe — Danimal (@deecdubz) March 25, 2020

Made Me Sad

It made me sad to find out on the Tiger King documentary that Shaq is a exotic pet guy 🙁 — Jeremy at home🏡 (@jerbeeaarrr) March 26, 2020

Astonished

Y’all I am watching Tiger King and I can’t begin to describe the immense amount of astonishment I felt when Shaq showed up. I’m reeling. — Lizz Adams (@Lizz) March 25, 2020

I Don’t Know Who This Man Is

Shaq responding to that #TigerKing doc like… pic.twitter.com/nRT1w9WM3j — Kevin Sligh II (@Sli__Media) March 29, 2020

Not a Good Look

Shaq doesn’t come off well in this. #tigerking — Molly Elwood (@mollyelwood) March 29, 2020

Shaq’s Feelings

I wonder how Shaq feels about being in #TigerKing



He’s literally one of the most famous people alive and is like 86th most interesting person in the show. — Sivan Mehta (@MehtaWrldPeace) March 29, 2020

Off the Hook

We really just going to let Shaq off the hook from hanging out and BUYING Tigers from Joe Exotic #TigerKingNetflix #Tigerking pic.twitter.com/QSCmWas2Co — Billy Roby (@TheChillBill77) March 26, 2020

Hard to Hide