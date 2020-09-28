TikTok: Federal Judge Blocks Donald Trump's App Ban

✖

TikTok won't be banned Sunday night. Federal judge Carl Nichols agreed to uphold an emergency injunction filed by the makers of the popular application to temporarily halt the ban as it continues working with Oracle to reach a deal to appease Donald Trump and his Department of Justice. The latest case in the hearing was held at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday and Nichols spent most of the day deliberating as to whether or not the ban would still take place. For now, TikTok will remain in app stores until another development takes place.

