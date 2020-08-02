Here's How to Listen to All the Popular TikTok Sounds Without TikTok

✖

One of the best things about TikTok is the music. While the popular short-form video app is the home of countless kinds of videos, dance challenges, lip syncs, and other music-oriented creations are among the most popular with some songs reigning supreme. Now, thanks to one carefully curated Spotify playlist, you can find the best songs and biggest TikTok hits in one handy place -- and you don't need to be on TikTok to enjoy them.

Created by Soave, the TikTok Music 2020 - Best TikTok Songs & TikTok Hits playlist features a wide range of songs that are popular on the app, including "Watermelon Sugar" by Harry Styles, "Tap In" by Saweetie, "Blinding Lights" by The Weeknd and many more -- over 5 hours’ worth of more as of the time of this article's writing. The playlist's description notes that new songs are added daily.

The list is a handy way to explore new music, but for fans of TikTok, it may also be useful in tracking down some of the songs in favorite videos should the app end up being banned in the United States. Late last week, President Donald Trump told reporters that he would ban the Chinese-owned app in the United States over potential national security risks. It was also reported at that time that tech giant Microsoft was in negotiations to purchase TikTok's American operations from parent company ByteDance, but that Trump opposed the purchase. It was later reported that negotiations between Microsoft and ByteDance had halted after Trump's threat to ban the app.

Despite the threat of a ban, TikTok's U.S. General Manager Vanessa Pappas told users in a video message on Saturday that the company isn't planning on going anywhere.

“I want to say thank you to the millions of Americans who use TikTok every day. Bringing their creativity and joy into our daily lives. We’ve heard your outpouring of support and we want to say thank you, and we’re not planning on going anywhere,” Pappas explained. “TikTok is a home for creators and artists to express themselves, create ideas, and connect with individuals across different backgrounds. We are so proud of the various communities that call TikTok their home. I’m also proud of our 1,500 U.S. employees that work on this app every day. The additional 10,000 jobs that we’re bringing into this country over the next three years.”

What do you think about the TikTok playlist? Let us know in the comments.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.